Sunday, April 4, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fighter trade EK fears that Finnish companies will be licking their keys in the fighter trade: “Now the hot phase is starting”

by admin
April 3, 2021
in World
0

Homeland|Fighter shop

Jyri Häkämies and Heikki Allonen want more activity from the home countries of fighter manufacturers towards Finns.

Business The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) is concerned about whether Finnish companies will be able to benefit sufficiently from the EUR 10 billion fighter acquisition.

The framework for industrial cooperation in the fighter trade is determined by EU-based legislation and decisions already taken. The premise is that countertrades are prohibited but industrial cooperation possible.

.
#Fighter #trade #fears #Finnish #companies #licking #keys #fighter #trade #hot #phase #starting

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Space Jam 2, characters: Looney Tunes, Batman, Harry Potter, Kong and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.