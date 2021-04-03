Fighter trade EK fears that Finnish companies will be licking their keys in the fighter trade: “Now the hot phase is starting”

Jyri Häkämies and Heikki Allonen want more activity from the home countries of fighter manufacturers towards Finns.

Business The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) is concerned about whether Finnish companies will be able to benefit sufficiently from the EUR 10 billion fighter acquisition.

The framework for industrial cooperation in the fighter trade is determined by EU-based legislation and decisions already taken. The premise is that countertrades are prohibited but industrial cooperation possible.