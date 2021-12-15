Fighter shops Consulting firm Deloitte: A lot of uncertainty in the cost of new fighters from 2030 onwards

The same uncertainty related to the operating and maintenance costs of all the fighter candidates that took part in the competition, especially from 2030 onwards, not just the winning F-35A fighter.

Air Force There will be a lot of uncertainty about the cost of acquiring a fighter from the next decade onwards, says Deloitte, the company responsible for quality assurance outside the fighter project, in its report.

The same uncertainty related to the operating and maintenance costs of all the fighter candidates that took part in the competition, especially from 2030 onwards, and not just to the winning F-35A fighter.

The tender sought to simulate and verify the information received from the bidders, but according to Deloitte, some of the information provided was largely based on plans made by the bidding companies.

“It is therefore a question of believing in the implementation of the plans presented and thus in the estimated costs, as well as the realistic possibilities for the Defense Forces to adjust costs,” the report states.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) and Strategic Project Manager Lauri Puranen have already acknowledged uncertainties in the calculation of future costs. However, they have assured that the operation and maintenance of F-35 aircraft will be within the upper limit of 10 percent of the defense budget per year.

Fighter race the order of precedence decided was based on the military performance of the various bidders. Deloitte estimates that the five competitors were treated equally in the comparison and that the results were consistent and traceable to the results of the evaluation. Although the information provided to the project, in particular with regard to electronic warfare, had been incomplete and limited, efforts were made to fill this gap with other sources of information and expert judgment.

The clearest observation in the quality assurance report is that in terms of cost, the way the project interpreted the flight hours of one fighter candidate had led to a preference for this candidate. Attention was also drawn to this for the project, but the annual flight hours used to calculate the operating and maintenance costs were still not changed, according to Deloitte.

Admittedly, the change would not have had an impact on the outcome of the race, as the fighter candidate in question did not succeed in other decision areas and thus did not end up being the fighter choice proposed by the HX project. This candidate, like no other candidate, is not named in the Deloitte report – not even the F-35A of the US Lockheed Martin, which won the comparison and was selected by the Government.

Deloitte participated in the group decision-making meetings for the evaluation of the fighter project and provided immediate feedback on both their implementation and the candidate-specific reports. According to it, the feedback was generally taken into account and the activities were corrected or the reports supplemented accordingly – with the exception of the previously mentioned flight hours in the case of one candidate.

The evaluation reports for the fighter project were presented to Deloitte in its entirety. However, according to the quality assurance, the time spent inspecting them was limited by the fact that the inspection had to take place in the premises of the Defense Forces approved for the fighter project.

Size during the period of external quality assurance, the limit was, according to Deloitte, that it did not have direct access to the tender documents submitted by the candidates. This, according to the report, had limited the ability of quality assurance to assess how the HX project had interpreted the bid data in its own evaluation.

Deloitte has been following the project since 2017, and the report now published covers the final phase, the Candidate Evaluation Report. According to Deloitte, risk management improved towards the end of the tender, and the final evaluation report identified the risks to all decision areas for each candidate.

In addition to the F-35A that was selected, the Swedish Saab Gripen E and the Boeing Super Hornet in the United States were among the candidates for the military performance comparison. The other two candidates, the pan-European Eurofighter Typhoon and the French Dassault Rafale, did not reach the top three.