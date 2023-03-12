A fighter of PMC “Wagner” said that the Ukrainian military are using kamikaze drones in Artemivsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) use kamikaze drones for attacks in Artemivsk. This was told by a fighter of the Wagner PMC, his words are reported by RIA News.

Stormtroopers of the Wagner group showed the downed enemy drone to the agency correspondents. “Civilian FPV drones are equipped with improvised explosive devices and used as loitering ammunition,” the fighter said. He clarified that the cost of such a drone is about 35 thousand rubles.

The officer added that the Ukrainian military mainly hunts groups that evacuate the wounded or bring food and ammunition to the front line. According to him, the low price for drones allows Kyiv to send them to the front en masse, so there are more and more of them.

Earlier, the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the fighters of the Chechen battalion “West-Akhmat”, together with specialists from the Russian Ministry of Defense, had developed a kamikaze drone. He noted that the drone is capable of pinpoint attacking enemy manpower and equipment.