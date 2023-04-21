Wagner fighter: UAF drones have to change their flight path due to anti-drone guns

Soldier of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” in a conversation with RIA News spoke about the fight against drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

According to him, Ukrainian fighters often have to change the flight path of their Mavik-type tactical drones due to the high saturation of the line of contact with anti-drone guns.

“They take off from there, I put the battery in them. That is, their drones are burning. There is a signal, after which I move forward to that wall. I am working from there,” the military man said.

The fighter noted that special groups are constantly on the line of contact to intercept Ukrainian tactical drones, the military call them “bird catchers”. These groups use anti-drone guns that disable the reconnaissance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the artillery of PMC “Wagner” launched an artillery strike on the column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was trying to break through to Artemovsk on the road from Chasov Yar.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In a video message to citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine the goals of the special operation.