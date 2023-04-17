Fighter PMC “Wagner” said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot the hostages in Artemovsk

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot two civilians in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was reported to Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan by an employee of the private military company (PMC) Wagner.

According to him, the incident happened during the cleaning of the house. “A woman came to us at night and said that hostages were sitting through the entrance. In the morning we tried to save them, but two of the hostages were shot dead by Ukrainian servicemen. But we saved the other four, ”said the attack aircraft.

Earlier, the “Wagnerites” spoke about the “dirty tricks” used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk. In particular, the Ukrainian military practices mining and blowing up buildings during the retreat, as well as taking hostages from among civilians.