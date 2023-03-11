Wagner fighter: during the assault on the southern quarters of Artemovsk, almost every house had groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the assault on the southern quarters of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut), the Russian side met several groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in almost every house. This was told by a fighter of PMC “Wagner”, reports RIA News.

In the city, the Wagnerian showed samples of weapons from NATO countries that he managed to capture, in particular, elements of equipment and grenade launchers. The PMC fighter showed the agency correspondent one of the enemy firing points, where the bodies of the Ukrainian military were thrown.

The battle for the city has been going on for more than seven months – the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been holding the line in Artemivsk since August 2022. On March 7, the Donetsk People’s Republic announced control over half of the city. The Ukrainian authorities are going to continue the defense of Artemovsk.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that control of the city would allow the Russian Armed Forces to advance deep into Ukraine. The Minister called Artemivsk an important center of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.