Fighter PMC “Wagner” Elizarov: the losses of Ukraine in Soledar were seven times higher than the losses of Russia

The fighter of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner”, the hero of Russia Anton Elizarov with the call sign Lotos, the commander of the assault on Soledar, revealed the losses of Ukrainian troops in the city. He spoke about this RIA News.

According to him, the enemy lost six to seven times more manpower than the attacking side.

The head of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin revealed the identity of the fighter with the call sign Lotus who commanded the assault on Soledar. According to Prigozhin, Anton Olegovich Elizarov was hiding under this call sign. The businessman noted that Elizarov is a Hero of Russia, LPR and DPR.

After that, Lotus told in detail how the Wagner attack aircraft fought for Soledar. He noted that “the assault was routine,” since for Wagner, urban battles are one of the most familiar. Also, according to him, a large number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured.

The city was taken under control in early January 2023. On January 10, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, announced that Wagner units had entered the center of Soledar. The next day, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin reported that the Wagnerites had taken control of the entire territory of the city.