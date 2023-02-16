Fighter PMC “Wagner” Elizarov: the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Soledar were seven times higher than the losses of Russia

A fighter of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner”, the hero of Russia, the DPR and LPR Anton Elizarov revealed the losses of Ukrainian troops in the city. He spoke about this RIA News.

The military man with the call sign Lotos, who commanded the assault on the city, indicated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) lost six to seven times more manpower than the attacking side.

Soledar was taken under the control of Russian troops on January 12, 2023.

Details of the assault on Soledar

Shortly after establishing control over Soledar, Lotos reported that during the assault, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 300 soldiers killed, and even more Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner. “The situation is already calm here, the city is relatively safe, the only danger is artillery shelling, which happens periodically,” the fighter said.

According to him, “the assault took place on an everyday basis,” since urban battles are one of the most familiar for Wagner. “This is our forte, despite the fact that the enemy clung to every house and street, our units methodically knocked him out,” he stressed. The Russian military also said that the difficulty of the assault was that there were civilians in the basements, and the houses in the center were well fortified. In addition, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took positions at the school, he added.

The founder and head of Wagner PMC Evgeny Prigozhin spoke about the tactics of taking Soledar. According to him, Soledar was “squeezed into pincers”, after which it was divided into parts. “The enemy units were clamped down, those who refused to surrender were destroyed,” he said.

Losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation

On February 5, former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor said that during a visit to the United States, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny secretly informed representatives of the department about the losses of Kiev since the start of the conflict in the country. According to him, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the US military about the loss of 257 thousand people.

Colossal losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also reported on the ground. In particular, a resident of Soledar said that the Ukrainian command was “for meat” everyone – both mobilized and contract soldiers, and the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers were “lying around the entrances.” “The losses are huge. When Russian troops began to storm the city, it became even more obvious,” he stressed.

The commander of the Russian Legion, Sergei Fomchenkov, calculated that the composition of all armed formations on the side of Kyiv could reach a million people. The Russian serviceman noted that at least six waves of mobilization took place in Ukraine.