Marif Piraev, who on April 21 will fight according to the rules of kickboxing with the Portuguese Rodrigo Caporal, at the weigh-in ceremony and the duel of views on the eve of the fight, refused to tear the branded REN TV T-shirt. He explained this by saying that he prefers to demonstrate strength in the ring and in the gym during training.

Piraev admitted that his friends asked for a spectacular action. One of them even tore his shirt to make it sure, but the athlete decided to save his prowess and strength to fight the opponent.

“I will show my strength tomorrow in the ring. I believe that any person should show his strength in training, in the gym. So that they don’t fight anywhere on the street, ”Piraev explained on Friday, April 21.

The fighter added that he spent a lot of time at the training camp in Thailand, was in excellent shape, but 40 days before the fight he became very ill. He was treated for almost a month and spent 12 training sessions, which is enough to tell the opponent “I’m in shape, everything is fine.”

On April 20, the rival of the Russian mixed martial arts fighter Marif Pirayeva, the Portuguese Rodrigo Caporal, showed the development of quick strikes in training before the fight.

Earlier, in November 2019, he already met in the ring with the Russian Piraev. Then the judges gave the victory to the Portuguese. As the athlete stated, he does not mind if the opponent considers their fight on April 21 a revenge. Caporal in any case goes for victory.

The fight between Marif Piraev and Rodrigo Caporal according to the rules of kickboxing will take place on April 21 at the tournament as part of the REN TV Fight Club.

The main fight of the evening will be the rematch between Alexander Shlemenko and Yasubey Enomoto. The REN TV channel will show the confrontation between Shlemenko and Enomoto live, the broadcast of the undercard fights can also be watched exclusively on the page of the REN TV group on the social network “In contact with”.

All fights will be held at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow.