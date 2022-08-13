A fighter of the “Somalia” battalion of the first corps of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (NM DPR), under the call sign Philosopher, told Izvestia about the evacuation of Ukrainians captured in Sands, who were fired upon by their own comrades-in-arms.

He noted that after the DPR military cleared a powerful fortified area in Pisky and captured the Ukrainian militants who were there, the Ukrainians were provided with water and first aid.

As The Philosopher noted, the Kyiv regime often sends young and poorly trained soldiers to the front line, who, due to poor combat skills, are often sent to their deaths.

After taking prisoners, their comrades-in-arms began monitoring the fortified area from a copter, and then opened fire on them. The soldiers of the battalion “Somalia”, in turn, did everything to save the prisoners.

As a result of the shelling, one Ukrainian prisoner was killed. He covered himself with a young soldier of the Somalia battalion. The name of the deceased was Mikhail, he was 27 years old. The “Philosopher” specified that death did not come immediately: after the wound, the prisoner could not be helped due to the incessant shelling.

On June 27, captured militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) told that they had been betrayed and thrown onto the battlefield by their own commanders and colleagues. They also talked about the disorder within the VFU and cited the poor training of the officers as the reason.

On July 3, the military NM of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported cases of shootings between Ukrainian neo-Nazis and military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). According to him, the nationalists did not allow the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender to the Russian military and often opened fire against their own.

On August 13, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the unwillingness of Ukrainian prisoners to return to Ukraine. As noted by the department, the prisoners are satisfied with the conditions of detention in Russia and they were all provided with three hot meals a day, new clothes were issued, and all the necessary and timely assistance is provided by doctors. Captured Ukrainian soldiers also have the opportunity to attend church and talk on the phone with their relatives.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

