Developed as part of the Next-Generation Air Dominance program (NGAD) for the US Air Force (Air Force), the sixth generation fighter will receive an expensive “Chinese” and a cheap “Russian” version, reports The Drive.

According to the American publication, in the first case we are talking about a long-range aircraft designed for operations in the Pacific Ocean. The second is about a shorter-range fighter for Europe.

Related materials Heavy assassin The US Air Force is purchasing an analogue of the Su-57. He will become the most armed fighter in the world

The Drive writes that the NGAD will be partly a multipurpose aircraft capable of striking air and ground targets. The publication notes that in terms of its tasks, the sixth generation fighter resembles the world’s first fifth generation F-22 Raptor, which the Pentagon plans to abandon. Nevertheless, according to The Drive, the first from the second will be distinguished by an increased flight range and a large combat load.

The publication notes that the production of shorter-range fighters will cost less than larger aircraft.

In September 2020, Will Roper, holding the position of Procurement Assistant to the US Air Force Secretary, said that the Pentagon, under secrecy under the NGAD program, designed, built and at least once lifted an X-plane prototype, which means, in particular , unmanned or manned aircraft of a new generation, including a sixth generation fighter.