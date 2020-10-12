Tested by the US Air Force (Air Force) under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the “sixth generation fighter” demonstrator will provide survivability, lethality and endurance, writes Popular Mechanics.

According to an American magazine, five technologies are being developed within the NGAD program, one of which is known to be related to a promising power plant. In the publication, the publication attempts to reveal the rest of the features of the new aircraft.

Endurance refers to the ability of a fighter to stay above the battlefield for a long time. “It all boils down to the fact that the fighter can fly longer and farther than modern fighters, and will be useful not only in the Asia-Pacific region, but also in Eastern Europe, the Baltics and eastern Russia,” the publication predicts.

Speaking of lethality, the publication assures that the “sixth generation fighter” must be able to destroy enemy aircraft, in particular the Russian Su-57, before it itself is within the reach of their missiles.

The survivability of the sixth generation fighter, the magazine says, could provide “infrared invisibility” that “would be very useful against weapons such as the Russian infrared-guided missile R-73.” The publication admits that the “sixth generation fighter” may be invisible in the optical range. “The US military is known to have researched this technology, but it is unclear how much progress they have made,” the magazine writes.

Related materials Faster than sound From “Armata” to Su-57: what weapons will Russia get in 2020

In September, US Air Force (Air Force) Assistant Procurement Secretary Will Roper said that the Pentagon, under the secrecy of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, designed, built, and flew an X-plane demonstrator at least once. which means, in particular, a new generation unmanned or manned aircraft, including a sixth generation fighter.

Matthew Bromberg, president of Pratt & Whitney’s Military Engines, said in July that the XA101 Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) three-circuit engine represents the future of power plants, including the military.