Fighter Max Shcherbakov, nicknamed “Ax”, commented on the loss to the European champion in combat sambo and mixed martial arts Maxim “Shatun” Novoselov on Saturday, January 29.

“It was hard. When Max’s blows fly into the head, it becomes not just hard, ”he said.

Ax added that he would be happy to have a rematch with Novoselov. At the same time, the fighter, speaking about potential future rivals, noted that he would fight with those who were put against him.

On January 28, Maxim (Shatun) Novoselov defeated Max (Ax) Shcherbakov by knockout at the Evening of Boxing tournament on REN TV.

At a press conference dedicated to the show, Max Topor stated that he would consider it an honor to send Novoselov “to retire.” He, for his part, said that he hears such statements every year. In addition, he promised to teach a lesson to his rival.