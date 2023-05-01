Boxer Dmitry Kudryashov predicted the victory of Russian MMA fighter Alexei Oleinik in a duel with Briton Oli Thompson.

According to him, the Russian athlete has a “great motivation” to continue his career in Russia. Oleinik is more comfortable performing under the auspices of REN TV. This was stated by the athlete himself, comparing the conditions for fighters with the UFC.

“I expect a bright performance from him, because the person is charged. He has the motivation to keep performing. Oleinik is a master of wrestling. He will enter the clinch, transfer to the ground and, as always, strangle, ”Kudryashov told Izvestia on Monday, May 1.

Earlier, on April 29, fighter Sergei Kalinin, known by the nickname Kratos, shared his opinion with Izvestia about the meeting between the Russian and the British. According to him, it will be very difficult for Thompson in the fight with Oleinik, as the athlete is ready for an exchange of blows and a tough fight.

During his professional career, Oleinik fought 76 fights, winning 60 of them. His opponent has 37 fights and 21 wins.

On April 26, the fighter said that he had chosen to participate in the REN TV Fight Club tournament in order to please his compatriots with his fight. He admitted that he had an offer from the UFC, but he refused.

The fight between Alexei Oleinik and Oli Thompson will be the main event of the tournament, which will take place on May 26 in Moscow. The fight will be held in the format of three rounds of three minutes.

In addition, Ivan Emelianenko, master of sports in combat sambo and hand-to-hand combat, and judoka, champion of Russia in 2007, Alexei Ledenev, will enter the ring. Also, within the framework of the tournament, pop-MMA star, master of sports in boxing Zelimkhan Dukaev, nicknamed Machine Gunner, and Yury Ryaboy, a fighter of the Our Business league, will meet.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the fights live, starting at 23:00.