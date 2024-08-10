Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

A Russian Sukhoi Su-24M aircraft in 2020 near Kaliningrad (symbolic image). © IMAGO / StockTrek Images/Artyom Anikeev

On Friday evening, an incident occurred in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. A Russian reconnaissance aircraft flew without contact with air traffic control.

Rügen – The German and Swedish air force as well as NATO air traffic control in the Baltic States responded to a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Friday (August 9). After the IL-20M aircraft flew into international airspace without contacting air traffic control, the Eurofighters escorted the Russian plane. According to the air force, the Russian aircraft was in the airspace off the island of Rügen and was flying “without a flight plan and without contact with civil air traffic control.”

Ukraine war: Increase in Russian military flights over the Baltic Sea

An Air Force spokesman said that incidents of this kind, in which Russian military aircraft fly through international airspace over the Baltic Sea without communication, have recently occurred almost weekly. In most cases, however, no further action is taken as long as the aircraft behave inconspicuously or quickly return to Russian airspace.

In mid-June, a Russian SU-24 bomber flew over the Swedish Baltic Sea island of Gotland, whereupon two Swedish fighter jets took off to expel the Russian aircraft from the airspace. Gotland is located about 350 kilometers from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

“Air Defender 23”: These aircraft will be used in the huge NATO exercise View photo gallery

The escalation of the conflict due to the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022 led to Finland and Sweden joining NATO in 2023 and 2024. Since then, all Baltic Sea states, with the exception of Russia, have been members of the Western military alliance. (dpa/jal)