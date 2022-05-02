Home page politics

A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday night. © Swedish Armed Forces

A Russian military plane has violated Swedish and Danish airspace. Swedish fighter jets tracked the incident.

Copenhagen/Stockholm – A Russian military aircraft has apparently penetrated Danish airspace and briefly also that of Sweden. Swedish fighter jets followed the whole thing and took photos. The incident is classified as sensitive in the context of the Ukraine conflict and Sweden’s possible NATO membership.

Sweden and Denmark: Russian military plane violates airspace

The Swedish military announced on Saturday evening that the AN-30 propeller plane had initially been east of the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm the night before and then flew in the direction of Swedish territory. South of Blekinge, it violated Swedish airspace for a short time before leaving the area again. Swedish fighter jets followed the incident and photographed the plane.

Denmark, in turn, has summoned the Russian ambassador to a meeting with the Foreign Ministry this Monday. Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod justified this on Sunday by saying that the Russian military aircraft had entered Danish airspace. “This is completely unacceptable and of particular concern in the current situation.”

NATO provocation? Russia has already sent fighter jets into Swedish airspace

Four Russian fighter jets entered the airspace over Sweden in early March. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than two months ago, there have been intensive discussions in Sweden and in neighboring Finland about joining NATO. Russia has repeatedly warned the two northernmost states of the EU against such a step. Denmark is already a member of the western military alliance. (rjs/dpa)