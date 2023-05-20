Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

After Joe Biden’s hesitant attitude, the US wants to train Ukrainian pilots on fighter jets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes the decision.

Hiroshima – Ukraine has long been demanding more military support from the West, especially fighter jets. US President Joe Biden has always been reluctant to do so. Despite pressure from Congress, Biden’s administration did not want to give in. But on the fringes of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, he abandoned his hesitant course. The US wants to support the training of Ukrainian pilots on fighter jets. He left open what that means for the deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine.

The first prototype took to the air in 1974, and the F-16 entered service with the US Air Force in 1979. © Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/dpa

Fighter jets for Ukraine: US supports training of Ukrainian pilots

The United States will “support the training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16,” a senior US official said in Hiroshima on Friday (May 19). During the training, the USA along with Great BritainNetherlands, Belgium and Denmark decide “when we will actually provide jets, how many we will provide and who will provide them”.

The so-called “fighter jet coalition” got more members like France. Portugal also joined, as Ukrainian media reported on a visit by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to Lisbon. The months of training will take place outside of the Ukraine take place at European locations. We hope to be able to begin this training in the coming weeks,” the US official said.

US U-turn: Fighter jets for Ukraine – Selenskyj speaks of “historic decision”

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed US support for the fighter jet coalition as a “historic decision”. “This will significantly strengthen our army in the sky,” Zelenskyy tweeted early Friday evening. “I look forward to discussing the practical implementation of this decision during the #G7 Summit in Hiroshima.”

In the war against Russia Ukraine had only received Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets from the West. The country’s armed forces, however, want Western-style aircraft. This includes, above all, the F-16 built in the USA. The jet is considered a multi-talent that is available in large numbers and is used in many states. In addition, the USA as a manufacturing country plays a key role, because the USA must also approve any export of F-16s from Allied stocks. Because of the sensitive technology of the jets, they also have a say in who is trained on them. Recently, several European countries had increased pressure to approach Kiev on the issue. (vk/afp)