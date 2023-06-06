Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Ukraine is relying on foreign fighter jets in the counteroffensive. But apparently not a single pilot has left the country for training.

KIEV – Weapons from allied states are essential for Ukraine in the war against Russia. In addition to tanks, rocket launchers and air defense systems, there will soon be fighter jets. In the airspace, the Russian armed forces are clearly superior. In addition, one would Protection by fighter planes important for a counter-offensiveto minimize losses on the ground.

So the months-long efforts of Kiev for fighter jets have been successful. After last week’s European Community summit in Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of a “significant number” of aircraft destined for Ukraine. In addition, an agreement had been reached on training Ukrainian pilots, apparently also on F-16 jets. However, it may be some time before the jets are used in the Ukraine war.

Fighter jets for Ukraine – but still no pilot training

The portal reports that a list of Ukrainian pilots who are to travel abroad for fighter jet training is already available Ukrainska Pravda. But apparently not a single Ukrainian pilot has traveled abroad for training. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat explained that the first groups of specialists had just left “to examine the possibility of a training mission for Ukrainian pilots”.

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons during a NATO exercise over Lithuania. The so-called fighter jet coalition wants to train Ukrainian pilots on the machines.

Ihnat added that the states of the so-called fighter jet coalition, including the UK, Poland, the Netherlands and the US, want to train not only Ukrainian pilots directly, but also engineers and technicians.

Fighter jet coalition wants to train Ukrainian pilots

Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal met British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Kiev on Monday (June 5). Schmyhal thanked Cleverly for his leadership in putting together the fighter jet coalition and his willingness to train Ukrainian pilots. Schmyhal said at the meeting that the first groups had been sent to Britain, went loud Ukrainska Pravda but did not elaborate on who he meant by that.

As far as the time frame of the training is concerned and which groups travel to which countries, there is always communication with the international partners, said Ihnat.

Ukraine has high hopes for the fighter jets, but an active F-16 pilot has warned against expecting too much. In addition, Ukraine faces logistical challenges: An F-16 Fighting Falcon usually requires a taxi distance of up to 760 meters: too long for many runways in the country. Retrofitting at the airfields would be necessary. (lrg)