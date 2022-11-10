Home page World

An Emriates 777-300ER bound for Newark, New Jersey, is returning to Athens after the CIA denied entry to at least one of the passengers on board. © Aristidis Vafeiadakis/dpa

Suspected terrorism at Athens airport. Apparently the CIA had warned of a “suspicious person”. Two Emirates aircraft were checked.

Athens – A terror alarm was triggered at Athens airport on Thursday evening. There had previously been a warning of a “suspicious person” on board an Emirates plane. According to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, the tip came from the American foreign intelligence service, the CIA.

However, it was not clear which Emirates flight the person was on.

A plane from the airline that was about to take off from Greece to Dubai was then grounded and examined. The passengers were screened. Apparently without new knowledge.

At the same time, another Emirates flight that had just started in the direction of New York was ordered back. According to Flightradar data, the aircraft was already over the Italian island of Sardinia at that time. Two F-16 fighter jets escorted the plane back to Athens Airport shortly before 10 p.m. In this case, too, the 210 passengers were examined, but without any concrete results until late in the evening.

It was initially not known whether the person concerned could be located. (rjs with dpa)