Of: Moritz Serif, Sarah Neumeyer

Russia records heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense publishes August 11 statistics: the News Ticker.

More than five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia draws up plans to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

Update from Thursday, August 11, 8:50 p.m.: Several Russian fighter jets were apparently destroyed in explosions on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. This is shown by satellite images published by the US company Planet Labs. The footage contradicts Moscow’s account of the events, according to which a fire started as a result of exploding ammunition. There were no Russian reports of destroyed military equipment.

Both the New York Times and the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) reported Thursday (11 August) that at least eight planes had been burned down. The US TV station CNN put the number of jets destroyed on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 at at least seven. Ten machines had previously been mentioned in Kyiv. Of the mirror reported nine fighter jets destroyed. Accordingly, the Saki air base will probably not be deployable in the short term, but the psychological consequences of the alleged Ukrainian attack are more serious.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damaged Russian planes at Saki Air Force Base after an explosion. © dpa

Although the leadership in Kyiv has not officially taken responsibility for the explosions, many observers are now assuming a targeted Ukrainian attack due to the number and force of the explosions. According to ISW military experts, the Russian leadership does not want to admit a Ukrainian attack for image reasons. Because then Moscow would have to admit that its air defenses had failed, it said.

Russia with heavy losses: explosions at Belarusian airfield

First report from Thursday, August 11th: Moscow – Several fires broke out in Belarus and Russia during the Ukraine war. Noisy Kyiv Independent An airfield and a Russian military base near Moscow were affected. Belarus reports that there have been explosions. Russia has therefore suffered further losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports Russian army casualties on a daily basis. Kyiv assumes 43,000 dead Russian soldiers. The information cannot be independently verified.