The heads of government of the G7 countries meet in Hiroshima, Japan for their annual consultations. © Susan Walsh/AP Pool/dpa

At the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets his closest allies – but also countries that have a different attitude to the Russian war of aggression.

Hiroshima – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) does not expect modern fighter jets to be delivered to Ukraine in the near future. “What is connected with the training of pilots is a long-term project,” he said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The USA had not yet finally decided “what will be at the end of the training”.

On the fringes of the G7 summit of leading democratic economic powers, US President Joe Biden had basically cleared the way for a coalition of allies to deliver American F-16 jets to Ukraine.

The project is initially a message to those who attacked Ukraine, stressed the Chancellor: Russia should not count on support for Ukraine dwindling the longer the war goes on. “The message remains: Russia must withdraw troops.”

Selenskyj as a surprise guest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the deliberations of the G7 countries at their summit. They are Selensky’s most important allies in his country’s defense against the Russian invaders.

He had landed in Hiroshima the day before as a surprise guest and had already met several of the heads of state and government gathered there – including Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, but also Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India, a partner country at the summit, has taken a neutral stance on the Ukraine war.

Brazil feels under pressure

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who wants to mediate with China, is also in Hiroshima. According to media reports, the Brazilian delegation is said to be irritated and feel pressured by Zelenskyy’s request for a meeting.

Speech by Zelenskyy?

In the morning, Zelenskyy met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, later bilateral talks with US President Biden were also planned. Following the summit deliberations, a visit by Zelenskyy to the Hiroshima Peace Museum is planned, as well as a press conference by the Ukrainian. Japanese media reports had previously spoken of a speech by Selenskyj.

The Peace Museum displays evidence of the horrific consequences of the US atomic bombing of August 6, 1945 on the city. Today, Hiroshima is a global symbol of the horrors of war – and a place of admonition for peace.

US gives green light to fighter jet training

During the G7 summit, the United States gave the green light for training fighter jet pilots on American F-16 machines. The project is supported by Great Britain, France, Belgium, Denmark and Portugal. Only at a later date will it be decided when and how many aircraft will be delivered and who will make them available.

Germany has so far shown no willingness to participate in the training. Scholz emphasized that a lot is already being done for Ukraine. Next to the USA, Germany is the biggest supporter of the country attacked by Russia in terms of financial, humanitarian and military aid.

In concrete terms, Germany is currently delivering what is necessary for the attempt to recapture the areas occupied by Russia. Among other things, Germany has provided Ukraine with tanks and artillery pieces. dpa