A false bomb alarm and even fighter jets were involved: a RyanAir plane was forced to land by Belarus in order to arrest a passenger – a journalist.

Minsk – The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko does what he wants in Belarus – he even lets planes land and arrests passengers. Authorities in the authoritarian republic have landed a plane in Minsk en route from Athens to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, according to state media reports. The reason, apparently: On board was also the blogger Roman Protassewitsch, who was internationally sought after by the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, who was arrested in Minsk according to the Wesna Human Rights Center.

As opposition figures pointed out on Sunday, this would be an unprecedented encroachment on international airspace. Also the opposition news channel Nexta (spoken: Nechta) confirmed the arrest of his co-founder and former editor. Lukashenko “hijacked” an airplane in violation of all laws, the channel criticized. There was initially no comment from the airline RyanAir.

Alleged explosive device: Lukashenko himself gives the order to let the machine land

The authorities in Belarus had Nexta classified as extremist. After the controversial presidential election in 2020, the channel repeatedly called for mass protests against the ruler. Protassewitsch is one of the many opposition activists who have been wanted to be searched internationally and whom Lukashenko has declared war himself.

The KGB secret service had put the journalist on a list of people accused of participating in terrorist acts, such as the portal tut.by at Telegram reported. According to the state agency Belta Lukashenko himself had given the order to land the plane in Minsk after an alarm about an explosive device on board the plane.

Fighter jet soars – false alarm for suspected bomb

A MiG-29 fighter jet had also climbed up to accompany them, as the airport confirmed. Airport spokesmen announced in state media that the pilots on board the passenger plane had asked for permission to land. Later, the information about the alleged bomb turned out to be a false alarm. The airport shift supervisor, Maxim Kijakow, said on state television that the 123 passengers in the trans area were waiting for their onward flight.

The German federal government has requested a statement from Belarus. The State Secretary in the Foreign Office, Miguel Berger, wrote on Twitter that an “immediate declaration” was necessary.

Norbert Röttgen (55), Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, calls for “clear consequences”. The CDU politician said that Editorial network Germany: “If the information is confirmed, it is an incredible case of state terrorism.”

“This is an unprecedented incident (…) The Belarus regime is behind this horrific action,” wrote the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on the short message service Twitter. The president of the actual destination country of the flight demanded the immediate release of Protassevich. (cg with dpa)