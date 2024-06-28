Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

A Sukhoi Su-25 aircraft of the Russian fleet, photographed in January 2024 firing a missile near the Donetsk front. © IMAGO/Russian Defence Ministry/ITAR-Tass

The National Guard of Ukraine reports the shooting down of a Russian fighter jet. This means that Kiev’s troops have already shot down the second Su-25 aircraft this month.

Kiev – Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russia has lost Oryx database 119 aircraft have already been destroyed. Ukraine reports the Russian losses as being significantly higher, with 360 fighter jets destroyed – and added another aircraft to its statistics on Friday (28 June): According to information from the Ukrainian National Guard, the troops managed to shoot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested Donetsk region.

Ukraine war: Kiev troops report another Russian fighter jet shot down

A shared by the Ukrainian National Guard Video on Telegram is said to show the shooting down of the Sukhoi plane: Far away and quite blurry, you can see a dark spot in the sky and then presumably falling parts. “The Su-25 fighter plane was shot down by a targeted shot,” the National Guard announced. It was the 31st Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard that landed the hit with the MANPADS “Igla” anti-aircraft missile system. The post did not say when and where the shooting down took place.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, it was the second Russian Su-25 that was shot down in JuneIn May alone, Russia had already lost nine fighter jets, as the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced on 1 June This information could not be independently verified. The US war experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) had initially communicatedhaving received “no independent confirmation of the shooting down of these Russian aircraft”.

Developments at the front: Glide bombs remain a major threat from the air

The threat from the air with glide bombs continues, with Russia reportedly firing around a hundred of these weapons every day. Kiev’s troops have not yet found an effective way to counter the glide bombs. The only option left is to destroy the planes that drop these weapons far behind the front line. This summer, Ukraine expects to receive the first US F-16 fighter jets. Kiev hopes to use these planes to get the better of the Russian planes that drop glide bombs.

Meanwhile, the fighting on the front lines continues. The focus on the ground remains in the Donbass, where Russia has the initiative. The Russian armed forces have maintained the pace of their offensive operations towards Toretsk in the Donbass, it was said. by the ISW experts in their daily situation report on ThursdayThe Defense Ministry in Moscow reported on Friday that Russian forces had taken control of the town of Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. There was initially no confirmation from Kiev.