Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

A handout image provided by the British Royal Air Force shows a Russian Su-27. Russia is now said to have shot down its own aircraft of the type. (Archive image) © British Ministry Of Defense/RAF/epa/dpa

A Russian fighter jet crashed in the Ukraine war. The cause was initially unclear. New details now put pressure on Putin's air force.

Sevastopol – Accompanied by a large column of fire, a Russian military plane crashed into the sea near Crimea a few days ago. It was initially unclear how the crash occurred, but new details have now emerged that could become explosive for the Russian Air Force. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy claims that Russia's armed forces accidentally shot down the Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet themselves.

Loss for Russia in the Ukraine War: Its own fighter jet was shot down over Crimea

The peninsula annexed by Russia has been at the center of activities for several days Ukraine war. Kiev's soldiers had inflicted heavy losses on the Russian army in several actions. Among other things, several warships are said to have been damaged in air raids. The fighter jet that was shot down fit into the developments of the past few days. First, the Russian news agency Ria Novosti citing the regional governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported the incident. Russian Telegram channels shared footage of the plane burning as it crashed.

It was also said that the pilot was thrown from the plane. However, he was able to save himself with a parachute. Shortly after the crash, there were initial speculations about Russian air defense fire. However, statements could not be verified at the time. Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk now provided a possible explanation for the downed fighter jet from Russia on Ukrainian television.

Plane crash over Crimea: Ukraine gives details of the incident in the Ukrainian war

Pletenchuk's statements about the plane crash near Crimea cannot be independently verified; there is no confirmation from Russia yet. But the soldier paints a detailed picture of the cause of the accident: “We confirm that this aircraft belonged to the Russian Federation and that it was destroyed by its own armed forces.” He goes on to say that human error probably played a major role. “One of the soldiers really wanted a medal and didn’t bother to find out what plane it was,” the Navy spokesman said on Ukrainian television. Also Newsweek reported the incident.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Russia's losses have been high. According to Ukrainian information, Putin's army is said to have lost almost 350 fighter jets so far. Western observers recently suspected that the high loss of material was a Russian strategy aimed at achieving strategic advantages on the battlefield at all costs. At the same time, Ukraine managed to shoot down important aircraft such as the A50 reconnaissance aircraft. That wrote, among other things, this ZDF.

Russia's losses in the Ukraine war remain high: own shoot-downs are not uncommon

While Wladimir Putin in speeches in the usual manner against the West and continues to try Effects of terror in Russia Russia's losses in the Ukraine war could have serious consequences in the coming weeks. The fact that one of Putin's own planes was apparently shot down will most likely have consequences for those responsible in Putin's army. Nevertheless, it is not an isolated case. In the past, Russian air defense systems had shot down their own aircraft several times during the Ukraine War. (fbu)