Fighter crashed in Sicily, pilot’s body found: “He didn’t launch Sos”

The body of Captain Fabio Antonio Altruda, the pilot of the Eurofighter fighter who crashed yesterday afternoon a few kilometers north of Marsala, has been found. His remains were found by firefighters during the night. They were near what remained of the aircraft, in the Locogrande area. The plane crashed at the mouth of the Birgi river, between Trapani and Marsala, while returning to the Trapani Birgi military base. The pilot, who had hundreds of flight hours under his belt, was flying with another aircraft.

Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows a flash of what appears to be the plane, which then dives and explodes. The hypothesis that the investigators are investigating is that of an explosion in flight, which would not have given the pilot time to launch. No alarm would have come from the plane, which should go off when the emergency ejection system is activated. The Trapani prosecutor’s office is investigating the case, where the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Luca Goretti, went, to whom Defense Minister Guido Crosetto addressed “the most heartfelt condolences”. “Today the whole Defense gathers in an ideal embrace to the family and dearest affections of Captain Altruda, with the promise that they will never be left alone”, said the minister.