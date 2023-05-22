Azov fighter confessed to killing a family with a ten-year-old child in Mariupol in 2022

A fighter of the Azov regiment being held captive by the Russian military (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) Alexander Sykylynda told how his branch in 2022 in Mariupol committed the murder of a family with a child and showed the place where it happened, reports RIA News.

According to him, in March last year, five fighters noticed their car 300 meters from their position in Mariupol and decided to open fire.

“We reported to the commander, the commander gave the order to open fire, we opened fire on the black “nine” with the white inscription “Children”. They released about one store at a time, the car began to slow down and pulled over to the side of the road, ”he said.

Sykylynda specified that a married couple and their ten-year-old daughter were killed as a result. He added that the soldiers checked the car, taking all the money and jewelry found inside, after which they took the bodies of the dead and left them inside a nearby building.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian military in Artemivsk fired at the door of a burning basement, preventing civilians hiding there from escaping. This was told by the refugee Alexander Piskunov, evacuated from the city.