As a result of the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip on October 17, according to the latest data from the agency Al Arabiya, more than 800 people died – all civilians, the enclave’s Ministry of Health reported. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning for the victims. It was joined by other Arab countries, including Iran, Iraq and Lebanon. Hamas blamed the US and Israel for the incident. The latter does not admit his guilt, saying that the blow was carried out by Islamic groups from Gaza itself. Protests have begun in many countries, with indignant people storming Israeli embassies around the world.

“We came and saw genocide”

A rocket attack hit the overcrowded Al-Ahli Al-Maadani hospital in the Gaza Strip on October 17. According to local media, it was carried out without prior warning. At the time of the attack, the hospital “had hundreds of patients, wounded people and people forced to flee their homes due to airstrikes,” the Palestinian government said.

“We arrived on alarm at a hospital located in the center of Gaza. We came and saw – genocide. They were saved only under the trees, no rooms, no shelters. They bombed them with rockets. No one was injured – everyone was killed. This is genocide,” Palestinian emergency doctor Ahmed Yousef el-Luh told the media.

Immediately after the incident, the head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, made a statement on the AlJazeera TV channel. In it, he blamed everything on the United States (the Lebanese Hezbollah movement also blamed the tragedy on the United States and declared Wednesday a day of rage) and called on the people of the entire Arab and Islamic nation to come out and condemn the bloody massacre and the brutality of the crime.

“I call on our Palestinian people everywhere, especially in the occupied West Bank in Jerusalem, to come out now in all cities and on all streets. “I call on all free people of the world, the United Nations, the Security Council, the United Nations General Assembly, as well as human rights and legal institutions, and I call on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to directly and clearly condemn this horrific massacre,” the Hamas spokesman said. .

Gaza said it was ready for the immediate release of all hostages if Israeli shelling stopped.

“There is hope that a large-scale escalation will not occur and a second front will not be opened, since this threatens a big war in the Middle East, involving not only the states of the region, but also major international players, among which, without a doubt, is Russia,” Orientalist Andrei Ontikov noted in a conversation with Izvestia. “There is hope that the current tragedy will lead to some kind of detente and become a turning point. But hopes are still weak, since we are already seeing statements by Arab countries in support of Palestine and attempts to storm Israeli embassies.

“Observe the rules of war”

However, even before the call to take to the streets, almost immediately after news of the strike spread, protests began in many Arab countries. In Jordan and Turkey, people tried to storm the Israeli embassy building. Rallies were also held in Iran, Lebanon and Syria.

International reaction was also not long in coming. The entire Arab world condemned the missile strike. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the international community to stop “unprecedented brutality” in the Palestinian enclave. Immediately after, the Israeli National Security Council called on its citizens to urgently leave Turkey due to the danger of terrorist attacks. The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry called the attack on a hospital in Gaza a “heinous crime” by Israel, and a “war crime” in Jordan.

“We call on the international community to do what is due to them. Mechanisms must be found to deter Israel from committing further crimes against civilians. Israeli attacks on hospitals and schools lead to a dangerous escalation that threatens serious consequences for the security and stability of the region,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on Israel to stop shelling the Rafah checkpoint to deliver aid to Gaza.

Even those who traditionally supported Israel – the United States – opposed such warfare. As Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said at the briefing, it is necessary to “observe the ‘laws of war’.” He also added that he gave the order to prepare 2 thousand military personnel for transfer to the Middle East. However, the final decision has not yet been made.

As stated by Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, Moscow and Abu Dhabi requested an urgent open meeting of the UN Security Council on the morning of October 18 in connection with the attack on the hospital.

The Israeli army has begun an investigation into the incident, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. They link the incident to the “failed launch of a Hamas rocket.”