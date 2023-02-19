Sarzana – Eight measures by Daspo Urbano (the so-called Daspo Willy), prohibiting access to the historic center of Sarzana every day from 6pm to 5am for a period of two years.

This is the provision that, on the proposal of the Carabinieri Company of Sarzana, was issued by the police commissioner of La Spezia Lilia Fredella, against the young people who participated in the brawl that took place between Piazza Garibaldi and Piazza Battisti in Sarzana in the night between Friday 27 and Saturday 28 January last , culminating in which a 26-year-old worker was struck with a machete and seriously injured in the hand.

Recipients of the provision the nineteen year old who, according to the reconstruction of the investigators, injured the worker (he is under house arrest with an electronic bracelet and is accused of serious injuries, brawl and illegal carrying of weapons), and seven other young people, equally divided between the two factions who that night they faced each other in the street (they are all accused of brawling).

The eight had been identified and reported within a few days thanks to the investigations of the carabinieri.