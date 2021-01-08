Donald Trump Junior films himself, his father and other family members shortly before the riot in Washington. The mood is exuberant.

Donald Trump* must be on Twitter , Facebook and Instragram dispense.

, and dispense. The Social media platforms lock the US President accounts*.

lock the US President accounts*. Twitter and Co. react with the lock on the violent Washington D.C. Riots*.

+++ Update, 1:50 p.m .: According to US news website “The Daily Beast”, should US President Donald Trump be very angry about his socia media accounts being banned. The website relies on two different sources that have been in contact with since Wednesday Donald Trump have been. The US President I still insist on not having made any mistakes and consider the bans to be unjustified.

Just before the Capitol disaster, Donald Trump Junior, Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive in Washington. (Archive photo) © White House / Imago Images

One of the sources listed describes that Donald Trump sees his lockdown as yet another attempt by big tech companies to silence conservatives. These would participate in the alleged crimes that occurred during the Presidential election supposed to have happened to cover up.

Donald Trump Junior, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ivanka Trump on board the presidential helicopter “Marine One” after landing in Washington. © Erin Scott – Pool Via Cnp via www.imago-images.de

Trump continues to claim that there were quite a few cases of electoral fraud during the Presidential election and he was cheated out of the election victory. For these assertions the outgoing submitted US President so far no evidence. complain Donald Trumps have been dismissed in various US courts.

Video shows Donald Trump watching the Washington Capitol riot

+++ Update, 10:35 a.m.: A Video open Twitter the round that Donald Trump and his family just before the Washington DC rioting in a bunker-like tent. The video was obviously recorded by Donald Trump Junior, the eldest son of the US President.

Whatever you do today, please don’t share the video below of the Trump crime family and his Chief of Staff gleefully partying from their secure bunker while the rioters they unleashed attack the symbol of our democracy. That would not be nice. pic.twitter.com/1seQSqzE89 – Ted (@ trom771) January 7, 2021

The mood seems exuberant, music is playing. Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Junior, at the request of her partner, puts a dance on the floor. Are also present Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, press officer Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows and numerous Secret Service agents.

“Here is Mark Meadows, a real fighter, “says Donald Trump Junior into the cameras. Shortly thereafter, Guilfoyle addressed the Trump fans in front of the Capitol, for whom the video was probably intended: “You have come to do the right thing: fight!” As is well known, the mob followed their request, even if the video never was the way in Donald Trump Juniors Twitter Account and only reached the public via detours.

Donald Trump is back on Twitter

Update from Friday, January 8th, 2020, 6:00 a.m .: Meanwhile it has Donald Trump reported on Twitter for the first time – and the Condemned riots in Washington* and called for reconciliation.

+++ 3.45 p.m .: The twelve-hour block has been in place since 1 p.m. (CET) Donald Trump on Twitter expired. He let it be heard US President but so far nothing. On the other hand, there is an unusual silence Account wide.

Other family members of the Trumps to speak. Donald Trump Junior* and Eric Trump* published both statements on Twitterin which they distanced themselves from the violence surrounding the Capitol in Washington DC. “That is wrong and not who we are” wrote Trump Junior and his younger brother seconded: “We are the party of law and order!”

Donald Trump Junior and Eric Trump heat the crowd

Had shortly before Trump Junior the crowd that will eventually become Capitol pulled, still fueled from the stage. Trump fans should be too Republicans “To be a message” who are unwilling to support his father. Also Eric Trump had performed there.

“This isn’t their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party!” – Donald Trump Jr pic.twitter.com/5V1aMk0AZs – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Also Ivanka Trump* had to the Riots in Washington DC voiced. The daughter of Donald Trump initially referred to the terrorists as “American patriots”, deleted the Tweet but shortly afterwards again.

Twitter blocks US President Donald Trump – Facebook follows the decision

First report from January 7th, 2021, 9 a.m .: Washington DC – Those in charge of the Social mediaPlatforms Twitter and Facebook have on the massive excesses in and before Capitol in Washington DC responds and the accounts of US President Donald Trump locked for at least twelve hours.

Donald Trump will not be able to talk about his Twitter channel communicate with its 88 million followers. On Facebook follow that US presidents 35 million accounts. The measure took place, according to a spokesman for the short message service Twitter, because Trump repeated the result of the in his tweets US election questioned and declared the election a single fraud. So have Trump the violence on the steps and in the corridors of the Washington Capitol Advance made.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

According to a tweet from the company, the risk is the Twitter account of Donald Trump to hold open, too big. “Our public interest, which has determined our actions in recent years, ends when we believe that the risk of damage exceeds this,” the company said in the statement.

No more Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for Donald Trump – ban applies for twelve hours

Shortly after the announcement of Twitter also responded Facebook. The from Mark Zuckerberg founded Social media platform locked the account of Donald Trump for at least 24 hours. The US President broke the rules of the platform with two posts, according to Facebook. Donald Trump’s account on the picture service “Instagram“That meanwhile too Facebook heard, was banned for 24 hours.

This is how the operators react: inside the Social media platforms on the events in Washington DCwhere four people died as a result of riots last night. Demonstrators had access to the Interior of the Capitol procured and rioted there. The session in which Joe Biden went to US presidents had to be explained, had to be interrupted, the MPs temporarily evacuated.

Donald Trump tweets of fraud and calls for a protest in front of the Capitol

The riots occurred as a result of a demonstration, which included Donald Trump on Twitter had called. The US President had asked his followers: “Together with me into the Capitol to go “to fight the alleged fraud at the there US election to demonstrate. (Daniel Dillmann)

List of rubric lists: © Erin Scott – Pool Via Cnp via www.imago-images.de