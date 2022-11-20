Nothing seemed to stand in the way of a title fight between Rico Verhoeven and Alistair Overeem in the spring, but a lightning knockout by Antonio Plazibat last night has tipped that sentiment from a purely sporting point of view. Verhoeven is now also alluding to a fight against the Croat who won his last four matches by (technical) knockout.

