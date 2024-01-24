Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 7:49

This Tuesday morning, the 23rd, the Bahia Fire Department located the bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 42-year-old man who had been missing since Sunday, 21st, when a boat sank in Baía de Todos. the Saints. The total number of deaths in the accident reached eight.

According to firefighters, the child's body was located near Maria Guarda Island. Later, at around 6:30 am, the search team located the other body in the same region. Both were left in the care of the Bahia State Technical Police Department (DPT).

Until last night, searches were still continuing at the location, according to the Fire Department, although at a lower intensity, as there was no official information about more people missing. “We are waiting to see if any family claims another missing person, which is why we remain in the region,” he informed.

According to the Navy, an Inquiry into Navigation Accidents and Facts (IAFN) was launched to determine the causes and circumstances of what happened. There is still no precise information, but survivors reported, unofficially, that a fight occurred in the middle of the route between Ilha Maria da Guarda and Madre de Deus, about 1.5 km. Passengers reportedly had disagreements over the price of the crossing, R$10 per person.

Argument

The Port Captain, Wellington Gagno, says that the boat was overcrowded, which would be 11 people; at least 15 were in it. “The investigations are yet to determine, but a fight may have led people to the same side of the vessel. The movement destabilized the boat.”

Victims

In the wreck, Alicy Maria, 6 years old, died; Vanderson Queiroz, 42 years old; Rosimeire Maria Souza Santana, 59 years old; Flaviane Jesus dos Santos, 29 years old; Ryan Kevellyn de Souza Santos, 22 years old; Caroline Barbosa de Souza, 17 years old; Jonathan Miguel de Jesus Santos, 7 years old; and Hayala dos Santos Conselho, 33 years old. Five other passengers on the boat, whose name was Gostosão FF, were rescued alive and received medical care.

After hours

The boat was authorized to travel only until 7:30 pm, but the accident happened at 10 pm, shortly after the sloop had left Maria Guarda Island, where a summer party was taking place.

Driver's daughter and grandson are among the victims

The Bahia Civil Police identified the driver of the boat that sank on Sunday as Fábio Freitas. He reportedly fled the scene after the accident. Among the eight passengers killed in the wreck were Fábio's daughter, Flaviane Jesus dos Santos, aged 29, and grandson, Jonathan Miguel de Jesus Santos, aged 7.

The driver had a statement scheduled for yesterday. The report was unable to locate those responsible for his defense to comment on the case nor was it able to confirm whether the boat driver had come forward.

To the Estadãothe general commander of the Fire Department, Colonel Adson Marchesini said on Monday, 22, that this type of boat that sank is classified in the sport and recreational category, and can only be used for recreation.

“He could not transport passengers on a commercial basis, as he was doing,” the officer said.

The search for victims involved 30 firefighters, including divers, as well as 39 Navy soldiers. A watercraft was deployed to assist in the search.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.