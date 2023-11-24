The arrest this Wednesday of Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, alias The Nini, has sown Culiacán with questions about what will happen now. The head of security for Los Chapitos, one of the branches of the Sinaloa Cartel headed by Joaquín’s sons El Chapo Guzmán Loera was one of the high-profile figures of this criminal organization that the United States had reported as a top priority. His arrest opens the door to a rearrangement in the structure of that faction which, as has happened on multiple occasions, is expected to bring about a fight for succession and a wave of internal violence. El Nini’s name gained strength in 2019, from a bloody confrontation that he had with the leader of the Rusos, one of the armed arms of the cartel faction led by Ismael May Zambada that operates north of the capital of Sinaloa.

As a kind of calm before the storm, state authorities came out this Thursday to affirm that they had not reported incidents as part of the cartel’s response to El Nini’s arrest. The main protector of Los Chapitos led a group known as Los Ninis. According to documents leaked by the Army, it is an organization of young hitmen between 20 and 35 years old who were mainly dedicated to security tasks. That group, now beheaded, will have to find a new leader. A play that has put Culiacán on alert; Successions within cartels have historically brought extensive bloodshed in Mexico. Sources familiar with the structure of the cartel, who prefer anonymity for security, estimate that the arrest will end up producing more violence. Not necessarily very visible, but they hope that the rearrangement will bring adjustments and deaths.

Los Chapitos fell into the spotlight in Washington for their links to the production and distribution of fentanyl. First came pressure from the United States, which led to the arrest last January of Guzmán Loera’s youngest son, Ovidio Guzmán López, and then to his extradition to be tried in the United States. The last blow was dealt this week by the head of security, who is accused of being a hitman who operated under the orders of Óscar Noé Medina González, alias The Panu, who in turn is the right hand of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, the leader of Los Chapitos. The US Department of Justice accuses Pérez Salas of cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking, possession of firearms and explosive devices, and witness intimidation.

The security convoy transporting Pérez Salas to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office Isaac Esquivel (EFE)

“For almost three years, El Nini has been one of the most wanted criminals in Mexico and the United States, indicted by the United States for his participation in the perpetration of violence and the illicit trafficking of fentanyl, and our two countries are safer with him locked up and face justice for his crimes,” the president of the United States, Joe Biden, said in a statement this Thursday. “I want to thank President López Obrador, the army and the Mexican special forces for effectively capturing El Nini,” the message concluded.

Pérez Salas gained visibility in 2019, when an internal war broke out in the Sinaloa Cartel, between his faction and one that responds to Mayo Zambada. Versions of how and why the bloody fight broke out differ. Sources familiar with the cartel’s operations assure that it all began when a member of Los Ninis murdered a political relative of El Ruso, the boss of the Zambada plaza in Agua Caliente, north of Culiacán. El Ruso, whom some call Jesús Alexander Sánchez Félix and others Miguel Ángel Gaxiola Quintero, asked El Nini to hand over the murderer. When this was refused, he responded with the murder of one of his own, as a kind of revenge. That was the beginning of the cruel confrontation that lasted months and escalated until El Mayo put an end to it and requested the transfer of his operator to another area, always in accordance with that version. There the internal conflict ended, but the group of Chapo Guzmán’s former partner never again established ties with El Nini, much less had sympathy for him.

Joe Biden during a message to the media regarding the flow of fentanyl into the United States, this Tuesday. SHAWN THEW / POOL (EFE)

The story told by the Mexican Army is very different. The leaked papers from the Ministry of Defense (Sedena) record the origin of that crossing in November 2019, when Los Rusos attacked a group of municipal police officers who worked for Los Chapitos. The reasons for the internal war, according to the security forces, are linked to fights for dominance in the production and sale of drugs. Sedena qualifies Gaxiola Quintero as Zambada’s security chief, in one of its documents dated March 2020, and interprets the fight between these two groups as a confrontation between different factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The authorities also link Pérez Salas with the two violent episodes known as Culiacanazos. The first occurred in October 2019, when the Army detained Ovidio Guzmán, and then released him by order of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after a day of blockades, shootings and kidnappings in response to the cartel. The authorities give credit for these attacks to El Nini, whom they point out as the main orchestrator. In that first episode, however, all factions of the cartel united to defend El Ratón, as El Chapo’s youngest son is known. From the second Culiacanazothe response to the arrest in January, is also accused of having coordinated the violent reaction of the cartel for hours, which included shootings at commercial airplanes and the siege of the city for hours.

