Genoa – There is a man on the ground with a hole in his heart, among the tourists who go up from the most noble historic center to some room rented on the Internet, after a day of long walks.

In the Carmine district, which for some time has been dealing with drug dealing in a maze of bricks, alleys and sloping gardens. Is called Manuel DiPalo37 years old, former manager of the Ligurian section of the neo-fascist movement CasaPound. And a little further on, in the monumental basilica of Santissima Annunziata del Vastato, there is another panting, sitting on the steps of a side altar: “I shot a man, I shot a man, call the police”, confess to the caretaker. His name is Philip Giribaldi, is a 42-year-old dock worker and soul of the Genoese no-vax movement. A fiery protester.

For the agents of the flying section of the police headquarters, directed by Maria Teresa Canessa, who they locked him in the church, it was he who killed Di Palo yesterday afternoon shortly after 6 pm with a 22-caliber shot in via Polleri. After a furious argument, a chase down one of those bricks and at least one first shot was unsuccessful. A clash behind which, according to the first reconstruction of the police, there is the absurd jealousy of a 53-year-old woman. But there is also drugs.

With Giribaldi that he would accuse Of Palo to sell it or otherwise bring it to the woman. And to be, in fact, her lover. The political differences between the two, as of yesterday evening, had not yet been identified as part of the motive, but the investigations of the mobile team continue on this front as well.

The 42-year-old was arrested and interrogated at length at the police station by the police and by the deputy prosecutor Eugenia Menichetti. The man, before taking refuge in the church, threw the gun under a car, a few meters from the scene of the crime.

The perpetrator, who had tried to hide out in the church, was arrested.





The screams, the chase, the colleague

“They were shouting, I heard someone saying ‘I’ll give you 20 euros’, they were talking about money, then they ran off,” says a resident of San Bartolomeo del Carmine. A fissure between two rows of buildings that almost touch and which rises towards the aerial panoramas of Castelletto, a district overlooking the roofs of the old city. It is here that the prodromes of the tragedy occur, at number 13.

The 52-year-old lives here. And a few months ago some men who shout too much have made their appearance in a building that has always been quiet. “We always hear screams and today one of them came out after a scene, so much so that I had already thought of notifying the property,” says a tenant.

«For some time now we have reported how strange types were seen inside the building, a continuous coming and going, the ones that start when there’s a drug ring,” says another resident. Around 6 in the afternoon the first shot: “I thought it was a firecracker – continues the tenant – then we heard screams and two men ran away down the brick”.

The reconstruction made by the flying squad and the mobile squad is as follows. Giribaldi accuses Di Palo of supplying doses to the woman. But also to have a relationship with her. Born, perhaps, precisely in the context of that small cabotage shop. Giribaldi is one who does not send them to say, whoever remembers the no-vax demonstrations in the square knows her bright tones, her almost theatrical voice as she harangues the crowd on the megaphone. Di Palo is no less, sentenced in the first instance to 8 months, together with two other far-right militants, for the stabbing of a rival who attacked anti-fascist leaflets near the CasaPound headquarters.

Giribaldi however is armed and, the police will rebuild, fires a first shot uphill San Bartolomeo del Carmine. Which doesn’t work. At that point Di Palo, instead of hiding for fear of being hurt, chases him down the road. They emerge in front of the Carmine market, now a very popular and lively restaurant.

They chase each other up to via Polleri and there Giribaldi shoots again. There are those who will later speak of two attackers. The police will discover that, on the spot, there is a colleague of the murderer, a camallo like him from the only company who recognizes him and tries to chase him. “We heard a yell: ‘Don’t do it.’ And then I shoot him,” says a witness. Di Palo remains on the ground, motionless. The 118 medical personnel try every maneuver to try to keep him alive. But the injuries caused by the bullet to the chest are too serious.

“They do crack in the gardens”

And Giribaldi runs, throws his pistol under a car parked in Piazza Bandiera and takes refuge in the basilica, among the tourists who enter with their noses up towards the golden vault. “He was breathing heavily, with difficulty,” he recalls Jean Pascal Coly, the caretaker – He kept saying: “I shot a man, call the police or I’ll call them”. My colleague arrived and we told him to calm down, to explain to us what had happened. Then we called the police.” Have you already seen it? “No. I guess something happened while he was working, because he was wearing carpenter’s gloves.’ Detail that will require further examinations by the scientific police. His experts, al Carmen, they retrieve the pistol with all caution. And they analyze the entire crime scene, from that civic 13 a via Polleri.

«Here in the gardens that go towards the poor people’s hotel they sell themselves at all hours – says a resident – They do crack, we have already reported it a thousand times. Even the neighborhood committee is taking care of it ». Yet, in a few minutes walk, there are the old port and its attractions, there is the town hall of Garibaldi Street, with its sumptuous palaces. But also a historic center where drugs are sold on the street. And where residents and traders have been fighting for years to dislodge such a bulky and dangerous “neighbour”.