A 14-year-old was stabbed three times by a 13-year-old yesterday evening at 11:00 PM during the patronal festival in Sori, in the province of Genoa. The boy was taken to the hospital in red code but is not in danger of life. The stab wounds to the leg and abdomen were inflicted with a small knife. According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri who intervened, the fight was triggered by a like on Facebook. The 14-year-old, the victim of the stab wounds, liked the photo of the 13-year-old’s ex-girlfriend.