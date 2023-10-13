In life we ​​are going to have to ask ourselves the same question many times: is it worth fighting for this or is it better to let it go and accept what is there? On a personal level it is a constant dilemma: do I try to get this person to like me or do I not make an effort? Do I try to ‘save’ my loved ones from their mistakes (causing quite a bit of trouble) or do I let them fend for themselves? Do I do everything to make someone love me or do I assume that it may never be like that? Do I strive to achieve everything or do I admit that I will not be able to? Do I insist on pleasing everyone or do I recognize that it is impossible? ?

The maxims that surround us from our earliest childhood tell us that we must always fight – on a political, work or social level it is usually the engine that moves the world – and that being combative is good. But, be careful, if that desire does not discriminate between the ‘wars’ that must be fought and those that are better to let pass (without regrets)… we end up having problems. The psychologist María Ros, author of ‘Embrace your broken parts’ (ed. Grijalbo) explains that “accepting involves abandoning the internal struggle to control what is not in your hands.” And here is, for those who want to understand it, the cornerstone of this question. Let’s go step by step:

What does the brain ‘ask’ us?

The brain seeks survival and well-being. “That’s why we move away from the things that hurt us and move closer to those that make us feel good,” says María Ros. It’s an easy mechanism to maintain balance, right? The ‘problem’, explains the psychologist, arises when we cannot resort to this maneuver “because we do not always have control, because we do not command others.” The expert gives an example: “It’s as if when we drive on a road we want to take the wheel of other cars… That’s impossible! Besides, it wouldn’t even be good, because it would make us ‘forget’ about our own car. So we must assume that we will never be able to drive the rest of the vehicles, that we must focus on ours.

Does this mean we can’t do anything? “No. Continuing with the example of the car, if we see something on the road that we don’t like, we can send signals to other drivers,” he details. That is, we can make our position visible.

When in doubt… rational look

Let’s take one of those times when we don’t know whether to take action on the matter or let it go. Ros gives us the first big key: “We have to see what we want to achieve and assess whether what we are going to do is going to be useful to achieve it.” That is, having a “rational outlook” and allocating energy only to what is useful, to what we can do to change things (even if it seems little to us). “What others think, feel, do, decide, choose, prefer or need, whether you like it or not, whether it hurts you or not, whether it affects you or not, will never be in your hands,” emphasizes Ros. But humans handle uncertainty poorly and that is where many problems begin.

Previous balance… will I be able to?

To that “rational look” that Ros advises, we must add a small preliminary assessment of our own resources before getting into trouble (or not) and putting our efforts into something. «Am I going to be able to with that battle? We must assess this in advance. That is, think about whether we are really going to have some control over the matter. Jumping into the pool for something that matters to us “is always legal”, but if we do it without paying attention to our possibilities or the objective… we are jumping into the void with our eyes closed.

Why accepting is difficult

Although it is better to fight than to accept, the really difficult thing is the latter. “It is very hard to admit that what hurts me I cannot change.” It is also important to continue living without taking that acceptance as resignation. Aren’t they synonyms? No. “When we resign ourselves to a situation we feel anger.” Accepting is moving forward without that burden of anger or frustration. And giving up on time is a very good option: “Being stubborn does a lot of harm.”