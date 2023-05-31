After a fight during a football tournament in Germany last weekend, a 15-year-old boy died of his injuries on Wednesday. On Sunday, German and French youth players clashed on the field. The German teenager was severely beaten. Football players from the Netherlands also witnessed the drama.

Things went wrong at the international youth tournament in Frankfurt. The teams JFC Berlin and the French FC Metz faced each other when a heated discussion turned into a brawl. According to the arrest warrant issued by the German police, a 16-year-old boy from Metz allegedly punched the 15-year-old opponent in the face with his fists.

He then allegedly clamped the head of the boy from Berlin and hit him in the stomach. The Berlin boy would eventually have come loose and run away, reports the German newspaper Image.

The 16-year-old French boy would have run after him and hit him hard on the head from behind. The victim collapsed. He was resuscitated and then rushed to hospital.

Artificially alive

In the hospital, he was declared brain dead on Tuesday evening and kept artificially alive so that he could donate his organs, the spokesman for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said. The machines are switched off on Wednesday. The 15-year-old boy died of ‘severe brain injury’. An autopsy will be performed in the coming days to determine the exact cause of death.

The exact circumstances and the question of how the crime happened are still being investigated by the Frankfurt police Prosecution

The suspect, the 16-year-old boy from Metz, was arrested on Monday. He is suspected of inflicting ‘grievous bodily harm’. “The exact circumstances and the question of how the crime happened are still being investigated by the Frankfurt police,” the prosecutor said. The boy is still trapped.

His club, FC Metz, heard about the drama in Frankfurt 'with surprise'. According to the club denies the suspect intentionally assaulted the victim. "The whole of FC Metz is deeply shocked by this tragedy and expresses its sincere support to the young player, his family and his loved ones."

Dutch youth team

Teams from sixteen different countries, mainly from Europe, participated in the tournament on Sunday. One of those teams was a youth team of SV DRC from Durgerdam, near Amsterdam. The boys witnessed the incident. On Wednesday evening there is a meeting at the club with parents and victim support to talk about the incident.

The tournament organization says it is ‘deeply shocked’. “It is incredibly sad. We are devastated. The violence on the football fields must stop. Our thoughts are with the player’s teammates and parents.” in a statement. The organization is in close contact with the club, football association and police.

JFC Berlin, the victim's club, still wanted there on Monday don't say too much about it. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved family. Out of respect for the family and because this is an open process, we are not commenting publicly on what happened."





