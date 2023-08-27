As every summer, publishers refine their machinery to wage the intense battle for the reader in autumn. It is the closest editorial contest of the year, in which the most powerful titles are launched and the decisive Christmas campaign is prepared. This year a handful of magnificent and powerful national and international firms will wage that editorial battle. Spaniards like Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Mario Vargas Llosa, Carmen Mola, Juan Gómez-Jurado and Santiago Posteguillo will face foreign blockbusters like Ken Follett and Stephen King or the new installment of ‘Millennium’.

Arturo Perez-Reverte

September 5 ‘The Ultimate Problem’

«In June 1960 I traveled to Genoa to buy a hat». It is the first sentence of ‘The final problem’ (Alfaguara), the new novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte (Catagena 1951), in the hands of the reader on September 5. The narrator and academic pays tribute to detective literature and cinema. To one of his landmarks, Sherlock Holmes, to his author, Arthur Conan Doyle, and to the actor who played the detective, Basil Rathbone.





Mix intrigue, mystery and espionage between London and the idyllic Greek island of Utakos, off Corfu, where English tourist Edith Mander is found dead on the beach. Hopalong Basil, an actor in decline, must determine if it is a suicide or a murder. “Sherlock Holmes, Don Quixote and the three (four) musketeers are the greatest, most fascinating and original characters in universal literature”, Pérez-Reverte has repeated.

Vargas Llosa

October 26th ‘I dedicate my silence’

Fiction and essay are mixed in the new work by Mario Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, 1936), an inquiry into utopia and the power of music. The Nobel Prize winner sets the story of his secret love for the Creole waltz in his native Peru and breaks a four-year narrative silence after ‘Tiempos recios’. ‘I dedicate my silence’ (Alfaguara) will be in bookstores on October 26. It tells the story of Toño Azpilcueta, “a man who dreamed of a country united by music, and went crazy wanting to write a perfect book that would tell about it.”







Vargas Llosa returns to utopia, a theme that obsesses him. But this time he talks about a cultural utopia with Peruvian music as its core and pretext. It takes place at the beginning of the 1990s, in a fractured Peru devastated by the violence of Sendero Luminoso in the midst of a terrorist offensive.

carmen mola

4th of October ‘Hell’

The most profitable trio of the latest Spanish literature publishes ‘El Infierno’ (Planeta) on October 4th. With ‘La Bestia’, Planeta 2021 award, they have already put aside inspector Elena Blanco, star of ‘The Gypsy Bride’, ‘La Red Púrpura’, ‘La Nena’ and ‘Las madres’. Jorge Díaz (Alicante, 1962), Agustín Martínez (Lorca, Murcia, 1975) and Antonio Mercero (Madrid, 1969) cross the pond and set part of a novel in Cuba that they place, once again, in the 19th century. A coup against Isabel II, the ‘sergeant’, dyes the streets of Madrid with blood and death. Leonor and Mauro, a dancer and a young medical student, find themselves involved in a homicide.







Leonor will flee to Havana agreeing to marry a Cuban landowner. But the idyllic Caribbean enclave hides the tragedy of slavery, very vivid in the plantations and sugar mills. To escape from another hell, the couple will unveil a terrible plot to assassinate a group of landowners in a brutal and ancient rite.

Juan Gomez-Jurado

October 24th ‘Everything returns’

‘Everything burns’, the ‘thriller’ written by Juan Gómez-Jurado (Madrid, 1977) after the successful trilogy of ‘Reina Roja’, ‘Loba Negra’ and ‘Rey Blanco’, has its continuation in ‘Todo vuelve’ (Ediciones B), which will make its legions of readers happy from October 24. It is my best novel to date. An intense ‘thriller’, the fastest and most distressing I’ve ever written. With his trademark humor, but more frantic than ever. You are going to freak out, ”anticipates its author without a hint of modesty.







The long-awaited return of Aura, Sere and Mari Paz is the great bet of their editorial. Emotion, tension, mystery are mixed to the overwhelming rhythm and addictive signature brand that returns twice. He publishes ‘The way of the ninja’ (B for Blok) for the little ones. It is the ninth installment of the Amanda Black saga that he signs with Bárbara Montes. In addition, ‘Red Queen’ will become a series directed by Koldo Serra and will hit the screens next year.

Santiago Posteguillo

November 14th ‘Damn Rome’

Posteguillo and Rome are synonymous. The Valencian bestseller Planeta Award with ‘Yo, Julia’ (2018) returns on November 14 with ‘Maldita Roma’ (Ediciones B), a continuation of the series ‘Julio César’, the great literary project that began with ‘Roma is me’ last year. A novel about the life of Cayo Julio César with the rigor and amenity that Posteguillo (Valencia, 1967) displays in more than 800 pages.







The emperor is going through one of his worst moments. Forced into exile from Rome by his enemies, he is kidnapped by pirates while he sails to Rhodes to learn public speaking from Apollonius so he can take on Cicero, the greatest orator of his day. ‘Maldita Roma’ will be published simultaneously in all Spanish-speaking territories and will also be released as an ‘ebook’. ‘Roma is me’ was the best-selling novel in Spain in 2022, with more than 300,000 copies.

ken follett

September 26 ‘Armor of Light’

The saga of ‘The Pillars of the Earth’, by Ken Follett (Cardiff, 1949) reaches its fifth installment with ‘The Armor of Light’ that Plaza & Janés publishes on September 26. The czar of the historical ‘bestseller’ returns to Kingsbridge. Progress and tradition collide in the face of a war that threatens to engulf all of Europe in “the most ambitious and epic” novel by the master of historical fiction.







In 1792, a tyrannical government determined to turn England into a powerful commercial empire subdues a population living in misery after the irruption of industrial machinery that destroys traditional jobs and destroys the lives of workers in the prosperous Kingsbridge textile factories. Meanwhile, Napoleon Bonaparte begins his ambitious rise to power, and amid widespread social unrest, France’s neighbors are on high alert.

Stephen King

September 21st ‘Holly’

Plaza & Janés shows off muscle with another of the greats in its catalogue, the horror master Stephen King (Portland, Maine, 1947) who elevates the private detective Holly Gibney with ‘Holly’, in bookstores on September 21. She is one of King’s most beloved, compelling and witty characters, featured in the ‘Bill Hodges’ trilogy and ‘The Visitor.’







As a solo protagonist, investigate mysterious disappearances in a Midwestern town. He is up against a pair of depraved and brilliantly costumed adversaries. Readers of hers have seen her transform from a shy, fearless, ethical recluse into ‘Mr. Mercedes’ to Bill Hodges’ partner in ‘Whoever Loses Pays’ to a ruthless intelligent detective in ‘The Visitor’.

Karin Smirnoff

August 30th ‘Eagle’s Claws’

Revelation of the Swedish narrative, Karin Smirnoff (Umea, 1964) signs ‘The eagle’s claws’ (Destiny), seventh installment of the ‘Millennium’ saga that will appear in 35 countries on August 30. Mikael Blomkvist and Lisbeth Salander investigate a case between mafia groups and multinationals that exploit natural resources.







Connect with the universe and the characters of ‘The men who did not love women’, ‘The girl who dreamed of a match and a can of gasoline’ and ‘The queen in the palace of air currents’, the three novels with which Stieg Larsson seduced more than 105 million readers around the world. Selected by the Larsson estate, a photographer and journalist, Smirnoff ran a family timber company until she, at the age of 54, enrolled in a creative writing course at Lund University. She wrote in 2018 ‘Jeg tog ned til bror’ (My brother), the first installment of a trilogy that has sold more than 700,000 copies.