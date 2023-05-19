Fight lover? Get to know the Codere Boxing School designed for you

The popular online sportsbook has innovated in a new format in order to teach different concepts related to boxing. Get to know this exciting proposal that will make you see this popular sport in a different way.

It is known internationally that in few countries sports are breathed with the same intensity as in Mexico. Although it is often thought that football is the only sport that captures the attention of millions of viewers, nothing could be further from the truth. A clear example of this is the fanaticism that boxing arouses in Mexico.

With a long tradition in the country, fights in the ring are not only closely followed, but also studied, analyzed and taught so that all spectators can learn more about the technique and strategies of this exciting discipline.

Without going any further, the expectation caused by the boxing world championship in Uzbekistan, as well as the recent fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and John Ryder, led to the birth of a more than interesting proposal: the “Codere.mx Boxing School”. ” sponsored by Codere and aimed at the general public.

What is the “Boxing School”?

This new idea arises to go even deeper into everything related to this traditional and historical sport in Mexico. In this sense, the “Codere.mx Boxing School” will focus both on the physical training of spectators through demanding routines, as well as tactical knowledge and everything necessary to become a great connoisseur of the sport.

Sponsored and promoted by , this special program will have 10 episodes specially designed for boxing to expand throughout the country, as well as to captivate both specialists in this discipline and people who are approaching the world of fighting.

It should be remembered that Codere is one of the main sports betting houses at a national and regional level, as well as one of the ones that pays the most attention to boxing. In the same direction, it currently has the sponsorship of the popular television program Box Azteca, which is broadcast on TV Azteca.

To follow the innovative content of “Escuela de Boxeo Codere.mx”, you can review different platforms: YouTube, the Azteca Deportes and Codere México networks, while each new episode will be available on Pluto TV to be seen on any time and place.

an auspicious debut

With two deliveries already made, the “Codere.mx Boxing School” has begun to fulfill its mission of spreading knowledge and passion for boxing throughout Mexico. In the latest episode, which can be seen below, the experts teach the technique of the famous hook of the Mexican multi-champion Julio César Chávezemblematic athlete of the country.

Pay attention!

🥊 Round 2 of the #EscuelaDeBoxeoCodere is about to start. Your trainers will teach you one of the basic boxing moves. We leave you a preview of the second chapter.@CodereMX, https://t.co/EjMDyLOZck? pic.twitter.com/ak6Aviqtjs – Box Azteca (@BoxAzteca7) May 12, 2023

What arouses the most interest in this program is the possibility of learning complex boxing concepts in a dynamic, entertaining and educational way, allowing each viewer to assimilate the information at their own pace and based on their personal objectives.

In other words, whether we are starting to practice boxing professionally or we are simply an amateur who follows all the fights on television, Codere’s “Escuela de Boxeo Codere.mx” will be thinking of us. What better than learning with motivation and without pressure?

Codere and boxing

As we have previously mentioned, Codere México is a great promoter of sports in the country. In this sense, the content of “Escuela de Boxeo Codere.mx” comes to fill a gap that the firm noticed in the country: despite the popularity of boxing, few protagonists are in charge of its correct dissemination and teaching.

It is for this reason that the launch of the program took place after , taking advantage of the interest and passion that exists on national soil when a fight of this magnitude occurs. After all, who can doubt that “Canelo” is the most popular athlete in all of Mexico?

So then, Codere’s “Codere.mx Boxing School” was born at the right time so that everyone knows more about the details and details that exist behind each fight we see on television. The training, technique, strategies and concepts that make boxing one of the most popular sports in the world, available to any spectator.

How to watch “Boxing School”

To follow the 10 installments of this program, you can go to the Codere México YouTube channel, to the Azteca Deportes social networks and also to the increasingly popular Pluto TV platform.

This variety of channels available to follow the updates of “Escuela de Boxeo” are in tune with the ultimate goal of this new program: to reach all corners of Mexico with the box in order to generate a true Codere experience around each fight and to be able to use knowledge in favor both when betting and practicing this sport.