The Fijlkam campaign starts today to encourage female sporting practice in combat sports by overcoming prejudices and stereotypes: new members will have two months free to experience judo, wrestling, karate and martial arts

Who said martial arts are men's sports? In Italy 75% of those who practice combat sports are male, but this has not prevented the remaining 25% from making their way to the sound of successes. Out of 5 Olympic medals won in Tokyo 2020 in judo, wrestling and karate, 3 came from women: the bronzes of Viviana Bottaro, Maria Centracchio and Odette Giuffrida. Unfortunately, gender stereotypes regarding the practice of martial arts still persist today and too often alienate girls and boys from fascinating and educational disciplines. How to 'fight them'? Fijlkam launches the "Fight Like a Girl" project, the campaign aimed at encouraging women's sports by overcoming prejudices and stereotypes: "There are no male or female sports. There is sport and anyone can practice it – declares Massimiliano Benucci, Secretary General of Fijlkam – . For us, it is very important to spread the healthy values ​​of sport in its entirety, regardless of gender and culture. With the "Fight Like a Girl" project we are confident that the results will not be long in coming ".

COUNTRYSIDE – This initiative represents an investment to be grasped and encouraged over time, in order to build a proposal aimed at the female practice of our most attentive and aware disciplines. Aimed at athletes from 5 to 20 years old (born between 2017 and 2002), the project is part of the financing activities of Sport and Health and of the National Sports Federations aimed at encouraging access to sport, in particular to following the restrictions resulting from the pandemic which put a strain on grassroots sport and the work carried out by all the sports clubs in the area. About 250 gyms throughout Italy have joined Fight Like a Girl and can be consulted on the Fijlkam website by clicking here. New members will have two months free to experience judo, wrestling, karate and martial arts.

THE FACES – Fijlkam, to better borrow its initiatives, relied on the experience in the Generation Z area of ​​One Shot Agency, the Italian agency specializing in management and digital communication. The protagonists of the new social campaign are four young talents part of the roster of this agency: Valeria Vedovatti, Roberta Zacchero, Jennifer Preda and Elena Sofia Picone. Through their Instagram and TikTok profiles, the influencers will tell their community about the benefits of practicing sports such as judo, karate, wrestling or martial arts, making themselves bearers of all the positive values ​​of sports promoted by Fijlkam. Each of them, with their own unique style, engages in the "fight" against stereotypes to motivate girls to try combat sports as a personal stimulus to improve themselves from every point of view. A project that therefore aims to encourage young women to practice new disciplines, but above all to combat prejudices and therefore to raise awareness of stereotypes that are still too frequent in everyday language. "Our talents are thrilled to be able to work on the dissemination of this project in which they believe with conviction – underlines Benedetta Balestri, Managing Director of One Shot Agency -. As always we have left room for their individual creativity and together we have built a campaign that we hope will be able to to increase the registrations in the gyms of new promises of combat sports ".

THE CHAMPIONS – Why start practicing a combat sport? Who better than the Olympic medalists can give the right answer. "Because Karate is a complete martial art – explains Viviana Bottaro -, in which both the lower and upper limbs, projections, contact, forms are trained. In addition, for a girl it increases safety: technical training increases perception of your body and with self-defense techniques you will be safer! Thanks to the more spiritual aspects you will grow in your development as individuals and as women ". "To all the girls who want to approach Judo I recommend to take this path because it is a very beautiful sport, made up of many experiences and a lot of knowledge – assures Maria Centracchio-. It allows you to broaden your vision of life and channel your energies , it helps you to know your body and, why not, also to know how to defend yourself ". "Anyone should start Judo for his motor completeness and character training – concludes Odette Giuffrida -. Beyond the emotions on the mat, such as being barefoot, grappling, fighting, there are the values ​​that this discipline transmits and which will help those who practice it to be more self-confident and a better man or woman. So what are you waiting for? "

