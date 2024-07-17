MK: Mirzoev, accused of terrorist attack in Crocus, fought with a pretrial detention facility employee

Arrested participant in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev (included in the register of terrorists and extremists by Rosfinmonitoring) got into a fight with an employee of the Lefortovo pretrial detention center.

The brawl occurred on religious grounds.

Contacts between detainees and pretrial detention facility staff have been reduced as much as possible

As it became known, during the daily visit of the prison employee to the cell, a Muslim by faith, he had a dialogue with Mirzoyev, during which the prisoner lashed out with harsh criticism at the religion itself. The men quarreled, the quarrel escalated into a brawl.

After the incident, the pretrial detention center administration decided to minimize communication with the defendants. There is no official confirmation of this information.

Participants in the Crocus terrorist attack are being held in different cells

The conditions of detention in the pretrial detention center of the four participants in the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall have also become known. They are in different cells and are prohibited from any contact with each other.

Prisoners are checked daily by the prison staff, they inspect the cells and accept complaints or statements from the accused.

An international team was involved in the terrorist attack

On Tuesday, July 16, the head of Rosfinmonitoring, Yuri Chikhanchin, during a speech in the Federation Council, stated that the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was organized by an international team with representatives from Central Asian and European countries.

As for Crocus City, I wouldn’t say much about it yet, because the investigation is ongoing. But I can say that it is definitely an international team with representatives from different countries. These are representatives from Central Asian countries, European countries, and there are a lot of Russians there. Yuri Chikhanchin Head of Rosfinmonitoring

As reported by the lawyer of one of the defendants in the case, the investigation into the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall will be completed by August.

The investigative actions will be completed in the near future, after which the materials will be handed over to the parties for review, and in August the case will be transferred to court for consideration. Most likely, the hearing will be held in the Second Western District Military Court. At the same time, cases on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements and negligence will be separated into a separate proceeding and considered separately.

The terrorist attack in the Moscow region concert hall occurred on March 22 before the performance of the group “Piknik”. The terrorists broke into the premises, opened fire and set fire to the concert hall, blocking people in the building. After that, the criminals tried to escape, but were detained in the Bryansk region.

Currently, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack, and two more are under a written undertaking not to leave. Several criminal cases have been opened under articles on a terrorist act, preparation for a terrorist act, participation in the activities of a terrorist organization, as well as illegal trafficking of weapons and explosives. The defendants in the case are also accused of participating in the activities of the organization “Vilayat Khorasan” (belongs to the Afghan wing of the terrorist organization “Islamic State”, banned in Russia).