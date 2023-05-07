More than 10 injured, including a paramedic, was the result of a fight that suspended the match between Las Jaibas de Tampico and the Tuzos de la UAZ, in Zacatecas

This Saturday night there was a fight between fans inside the stadium “Carlos Vega Villaba” in zacatecas that caused the suspension of the football match and dleft more than 10 people with injuries, including a paramedic.

The events were recorded while the first leg final was being played between the Bravas Crabs from Tampico-Maderhear the Tuzos from the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ).

According to the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Table, different security forces were mobilized to attend to the brawl between the fans.

He explained that the assistance and attention protocols were immediately activated to disperse the fans, at that time at least nine injured people were detected.

The spokesperson explained that seven men presented coups in various parts of the body, so they had to be treated at the scene by paramedics from the Red Cross and Civil Protection of Zacatecas.

Also, it reported two women with hypertensive crisiswhich had to be taken, preventively, to a hospital to be treated.

For its part, the Civil Protection of the municipality of Zacatecas reported that they also provided support to those attending to be evacuated from the stadium, as well as to those who had to enter the field to avoid the fight that began in the stands.

Municipal PC pointed out that served 12 people between nervous breakdowns and injuries from blows and they moved four to a hospital by the ambulances of the different corporations present.