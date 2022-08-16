“A 48-year-old resident of St. Petersburg was detained at the scene by police officers of the Internal Affairs Directorate on the Moscow Metro and taken to the police department. Two other violators, visitors from the city of Volgograd, fled. The next day they were detained by the police and taken to the police department,” the statement said.

In video footage from surveillance cameras, one of the participants in the fight breaks the turnstile while jumping through it, and then sprays pepper spray from a spray can into the faces of two pursuers.

In relation to all participants in the fight, protocols were drawn up on an administrative offense under Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Petty hooliganism”). They were sentenced to an administrative penalty in the form of an administrative fine, MIA Media reports.

Earlier, a fight in the city of Elektrostal involving six men, two of whom ended up unconscious, was caught on video.