The affair surrounding the murder of human rights activist Floribert Chebeya eleven years ago is revived. There is currently heavy fighting in Lubumbashi.

BERLIN taz | According to official reports, 11 people were killed in fighting between the army and separatist militiamen on Sunday in Congo’s second largest city, Lubumbashi. Seven attackers, three soldiers and one child were killed in the fighting, the authorities in the mining metropolis in Congo’s southern region Katanga announced on Sunday evening. The militiamen attacked the barracks of the presidential guard and the army in order to “steal weapons and besiege the city of Lubumbashi,” said Congo’s general staff.

The number quoted in local media by 16 dead overlooks the fact that 5 of the 12 “neutralized” attackers are said to have been captured rather than killed.

The “Bakata Katanga” militia, named as the attacker and aiming for an independent Katanga, always appears when the political situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is particularly tense. Local observers do not see it as an independently operating rebel group, but as a tool of powerful people in Katanga – which currently points to the environment of the former President Joseph Kabila.

Kabila’s former army and police chief John Numbi was dismissed from the army command last year and has since lived on a farm near Lubumbashi that was previously known as a retreat for armed militiamen.

The murder of Floribert Chebeya

General Numbi is under pressure: human and civil rights groups in the Congo are demanding his arrest and the state takeover of his farm in connection with the murder of prominent human rights activist Floribert Chebeya in 2010.

Chebeya, head of the human rights group “Voice of the Voiceless” (VSV), was summoned to a meeting on June 1, 2010 in the capital Kinshasa by Police Chief Numbi. He went and let his family know when he arrived. That was his last sign of life. The next day he was found dead in the back seat of his car, his driver Fidèle Bazana had disappeared.

Numbi was suspended as police chief and a year later four police officers were sentenced to death for murder. But her superiors did not appear in court, including Numbi.

Police officers in exile unpack

The affair recently took off: February 8th two ex-police officers who fled abroad testified to radio stations RFI and DWthat they were eyewitnesses to the two murders on the premises of the police headquarters. Bazana was buried on the grounds of the farm of Army General Zelma Katanga, then a police commander.

Human rights activists have since called for a completely new investigation and blame then President Kabila for the murders.

Kabila has not been president since early 2019. His successor Félix Tshisekedi has in recent months removed the most important Kabila party members from high offices – from the constitutional court and the military leadership, and finally also the prime minister and the chairman of the two chambers of parliament, to the clear displeasure of the “old guard” around former generals like Numbi .

Many Congolese trust the “old guard” to carry out destabilization actions. On the day of the interview between the two police officers had been reported400 soldiers with their weapons from Kamina, the most important military base in Katanga, “disappeared”.

Two days later, the military specified that they were being transferred to other parts of the country, but at the same time commentators on social media warned: “Reinforcements for the Bakata Katanga”.