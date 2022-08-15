Boca Juniors saved a point in a 0-0 draw against Racingwho squandered many chances to keep the three points and turned goalkeeper Agustín Rossi into the figure of the classic played on Sunday, at the end of the thirteenth date of the Professional League-2022 of Argentine soccer.

Racing was clearly superior for a long time, with a more dynamic and aggressive game against a Boca that decided to play a counterattack, and in this context the Academy generated at least a dozen situations that it did not know how to take advantage of, between failures in the definition and several interventions by goalkeeper Rossi.

Boca was disjointed and slow for almost an hour, but improved markedly with the changes in the second half and in the last minutes they had a Racing against the ropes that had missed their chances and even saved themselves in the last play of the match, in a shot of the Colombian frank fabra that Mura cleared over the goal line.

The classic ended with a strong controversy over an alleged penalty favorable to Boca, due to a handball by the midfielder Jonathan Gómez in the Racing area, but the referee Fernando Rapallini considered that there was no infraction after observing the action in the VAR and ended the encounter

The tie in Avellaneda was not a good result for Racing, which with several equalities in the championship begins to move away from the leader Atlético Tucumán, and neither for Boca, which was outperformed in several sections, beyond the controversy of the last play, that could have given him the victory.

What happened to Zambrano?

With the 0-0, Darío Benedetto raised his voice, as if claiming his teammates, while the squad went to the locker room.

What happened from there is a mystery. When the team returned to the field, Carlos Zambrano He appeared with a swollen left cheekbone and several marks on his face.

The curious thing is that when the first half ended, his face did not show any kind of wound or mark, which suggests that there was a fight inside.

ATTENTION! Carlos Zambrano finished the first half without any mark on his face and returned to the second half visibly beaten: from the Cylinder they say that he ran into Benedetto in the locker room. 📺 Subscribe to the Soccer Pack at https://t.co/7jYILYACXi pic.twitter.com/v3foXpo2x8 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 15, 2022

SPORTS AND AFP

