The disproportionate increase in production costs and the need to adjust prices with the large European distribution chains, so that they assume part of the effort, is the battle horse of the Region’s fruit and vegetable producers and exporters at the Fruit Berlin Logistics that opened its doors yesterday. The contest has less influx than in the edition prior to the pandemic; and it has as a backdrop the war in Ukraine, which may affect trade and logistics with neighboring countries.

“No one is capable of assuming the exponential rise in production costs,” said Joaquín Gómez, president of the producers and exporters of stone fruit and table grapes (Apoexpa). He warns that “there are companies that are going to suffer a lot” with the extra costs of raw materials, energy and fuel. “Suppliers and customers understand the situation, and a solution must be found,” he adds.

Fruit Logistica, the major annual international event for the sector together with Fruit Attraction in Madrid, brings together the large distribution chains that this year have found themselves under greater pressure from producers demanding better prices.

The German Lidl has set up its headquarters in a hotel where it receives and negotiates with its usual suppliers, most of them from the Region of Murcia. These now have the advantage that there is a lack of production of lettuce, broccoli and cauliflower, among other products, due to the rains and haze, which can push prices up.

This specific situation does not hide the fact that the rules of the game have changed since the fall, due to the escalation of costs. “It is a clamor at the fair. We need better prices because we do not cover the expenses, “says Juan Marín, president of the Irrigation Community of Lorca. «There is a bitter taste because the numbers do not come out. The situation must be reviewed, because it has worsened in the last two months, “agrees with Joaquín Gómez.

Ukrainian presence



Both point out, however, that the atmosphere is good, with the return to the face-to-face event in Berlin and despite the shadow of the war caused by Russia. Ukraine has an exhibitor at the fair to sell its fruit and vegetable production; a surprise that has caused a wave of solidarity in the sector.

More than 60 companies from the Region attend the event (integrated into Proexport, Apoexpa and Fecoam), which yesterday were attended by President López Miras and Counselor Antonio Luengo, who announced that there will be extra help from the Community of 1.2 million euros to strengthen the promotion of agri-food products from the Region abroad and seek new markets. The news was well received, although the producers indicated that access to other countries and economic regions “is a very slow and difficult process”.

A delegation from the governing council and directors of Cajamar, headed by its president Eduardo Baamonde, has fulfilled its usual appointment and is at the fair to accompany the fruit and vegetable companies. Last year, Cajamar supported its clients in the sector with more than 4,900 million euros through the 18 rural savings banks of the Cooperative Group. Cajamar’s innovation ecosystem has been expanded with the Tierra Platform for the digitization and sustainability of agri-food activity, and Cajamar Innova, a business incubator to address global water challenges.