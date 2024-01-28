Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/28/2024 – 21:48

Transvestites and Transsexuals from different parts of Brazil gathered in Brasília, from the afternoon until the evening of this Sunday (28), in the first march for trans visibility, which celebrates the 20 years of National Trans Day of Visibilityon January 29th.

“Marsha” Trans Brasil is organized by the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (Antra) and the Brazilian Institute of Transmasculinities (Ibrat). “Marsha”, spelled with S, refers to the American activist Marsha P. Johnson. The drag queen identified as gay and transvestite and fought for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community between the late 1960s and mid-1970s.

Federal deputies Erika Hilton (PSol-SP) and Duda Salabert (PDT-MG), the first trans federal parliamentarians in the country, are godmothers of this march.

Antra's Political Articulation Secretary, Bruna Benevides, states that the movement's priority agenda is the right to life for trans people, with an end to transphobia. “The trans community has not yet fully guaranteed the right to life in Brazil. This is very serious! Because, if we have systematic violence that affects our community, how are we going to think about other public policies?”, she asks.

Bruna Benevides also demands the implementation of public policies, the ratification of achievements, in addition to the allocation of financial resources to the National LGBTQIA+ Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship.

“At this moment, let the federal government come out of the closet and make a commitment to the lives of trans people”, he demands. “Because, when we see the anti-racist fight advance, the women's fight, the fight against misogyny, the fight against gender violence, the fight against the genocide of our original peoples, or even the protection of indigenous peoples and our children and elderly people, we are amazed and ask: when will the LGBTQIA+ community arrive? Why are we not yet positioned at the center of this process?”, he adds.

Transsexuality is an aspect of gender diversity, where individuals do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth and may not align with traditional male or female standards.

Party and fight

At the gathering, in the early afternoon, in front of the National Congress, a flag with the colors of the trans movement (pink, blue and white) received written messages and signatures from the people present. And around the flag, hundreds of activists danced to the verse of the song “Flutua”, by Brazilian singer Johnny Hooker and trans singer Liniker: “No one will be able to tell us how to love”.

The person responsible for DJing, on top of an electric trio, the DJ [disc jockey] Ella Nasser, 32, says that trans bodies are the preferred victims of violence in the country. “We are the first to die. And we cannot make others comfortable with killing us, violating us and putting us in vulnerability. We really need to show people that they shouldn't make noise just for the population, but, mainly, for the government. Show them that we exist.”

Trans Laynna Souza, who won the Miss Brasil Diversity 2022 title, wore the sash and crown at the trans march. She came to Brasília for the first time, coming from Manaus (AM), where she has a beauty salon and also works with homeless transsexuals, in the project “Live better with your gender identity”. “I want more dignity, more respect, more compassion and not just seen as bodies, but as people, as human beings. These lives are important to us.”

Belief and religiosity

Respect for the beliefs and religiosity of trans people was another flag raised during the march in Brasília. The National Coordinator of the National Connection of Transsexual and Transvestite Women of Axé (Conat), Fernanda de Oya de Xangô, aged 52, understands that the fight can never stop to avoid being made invisible and calls for inclusion. “Unfortunately, the welcome we receive does not yet fully exist. We just want to be recognized, to have our feminine identity within the axé houses. Because of colonialism, because of this patriarchy, which is fundamentalist, it doesn’t see many of us as mothers of saints.”

Dressed from head to toe in hot pink, with makeup and holding a huge fan, social worker Camila Lima, 39, caught the public's attention and was widely sought after to take photos. She coordinates a reception unit at the municipal hostel in Primavera do Leste (MT) and says that she has 20 years of experience as an activist and representative of the resistance of the trans population.

“The time has come for us to release our voice, expose our needs and show that prejudices still hit us very hard. And our difficulties and obstacles are still many. We have specific needs.”

Ludmila Santiago, member of the association for the rights of transvestites and female transsexuals in the Federal District, Nave Trans, protests against the maintenance in the new National Identity Card (CNI) of the distinction between civil and social registration names and also the field “ sex”, in the document, which she considers a step backwards. “After much dialogue with the social movement, unfortunately, they came back with the idea of ​​including and demarcating 'sex' in this document, which makes it extremely transphobic for the presentation of transvestites and transsexuals”, assesses the representative of Ship Trans.

Rights

The itinerant Public Defender's Office of the Federal District was present at the march to act in the defense and promotion of the rights of trans people, in specific legal issues such as rectification of name and gender in the civil registry, reparation for rights violations committed by the State, people and entities private, explained the public defender, Ronan Figueiredo.

“Society, as a whole, is structurally transphobic. No equipment, no institution is free from this, be it the justice system, health or education. But, I can say that the Public Defender's Office of the Federal District has a radical commitment to anti-discriminatory and anti-transphobic action, in particular”, guaranteed the defender.

Events

In São Paulo, this Sunday, the VIII Trans Walk took place with the theme For the Right to Survive, Exist and Resist, coordinated by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Projeto Séforas. In this edition, the walk started from the São Paulo Art Museum (Masp), on Avenida Paulista, followed by Rua Augusta until reaching Largo do Arouche, in the center of the capital of São Paulo.

On Monday (29), at 10 am, a solemn session at the National Congress will mark 20 years since the date created in 2004, after the legislative session to present the Transvestite and Respect campaign, by the Ministry of Health. Trans Visibility Day.

At 6pm, this Monday, Antra will present, in the auditorium of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC), the Dossier Murders and violence against Brazilian transvestites and transsexuals – 2024, with data from 2023.

On the occasion, the Fernanda Benvenutty trophy is scheduled to be awarded, in honor of the transsexual activist from João Pessoa (PB), who worked to defend transgender rights, who died in 2020, at the age of 57.

On Tuesday (30), the Transvestites and Trans Women in International Politics seminar will mark the end of activities related to the 20th anniversary of the date that highlights trans visibility.