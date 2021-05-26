“On that ombú my children learned to climb. They were fascinated by walking along the roots that stood out, as if it were an elephant, “says Paula Castro, a cook and a neighbor of Monserrat. Her seven and three-year-old boys they miss the huge tree with which they played for more than a pandemic year, green refuge in the gray Microcenter.

Until last Friday: the ombú that for decades crowned the Plaza de las Armas in front of the Ministry of Defense it was retired that day, after being pruned the week before. The empty flowerbed was left, the similarity to a crater, the yellow fences blown by the wind.

The official explanation: a fungus which had soaked deep, leaving two feet of rotten roots. “The entire interior structure had been consumed“, they explain from the area of ​​Citizen Attention and Community Management of the City.

According to the Buenos Aires government, the plant was unrecoverable. “He had a deep pruning and a treatment with agrochemicals to try to save him, but it was already very run down“They conclude from the area in dialogue with this newspaper.

Details are in the report prepared after pruning of Friday the 14th and published on Monday the 17th as an annex in the Official Gazette of the City. There it is indicated that “the pathogen is a fungus identified as Fusarium which inhabits the ground, is characterized by causing vascular wilting, root rot, foot and stem rot “.

Neighbors and members of community organizations do not agree with the Buenos Aires government: they maintain that it could have been done long before extirpation. And they warn that laying tiles around the tree two years ago helped make the plant sick.

A point that is marked in the same official report: “The conditions of the site where the ombú is located (the plant does not allow the filtration of water, the oxygenation of the soil is low) favored the presence and attack of the pathogen“.

That plant It was assembled after the enhancement of the square for its inclusion in the Parque del Bajo, inaugurated in May 2019. Until then, the ombú was part of the gardens of that space, but during the works it ended up separated from the rest of the trees, restricted to a flowerbed in the middle of the tiles.

“What the report highlights is that the plant does not allow the filtration of water, because it was cemented all around the tree. So there is no soil to absorb and there is more moisture. It can be concluded that it is the result of a very bad intervention, it’s negligence“They accuse from Casco Histórico Protege, whose members asked for a new official diagnosis.

The outlook is not encouraging: in the same square four women were pruned or, as the neighbors say, “mutilated”. Meanwhile, in the entire City there is barely 6.09 square meters of green per inhabitant, far from the 10 minimums recommended by the World Health Organization.

“That tree helped us a lot in 2020 so that my five-year-old daughter ran and climbed at that horrible time,” recalls teacher and researcher Santiago Marino, another neighbor in the neighborhood. loved its size, the shadow it cast but, more than anything, its immensity“.

