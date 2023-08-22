Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Who will succeed Jessica Rosenthal and become Juso boss?

The Jusos are facing a change in leadership. Sarah Mohamed and Philipp Türmer want to make the organization more diverse and critical. But who makes the race?

Berlin/Bonn – There will be a change at the top of the SPD junior organization Jusos in November: After the previous boss Jessica Rosenthal announced that she would not run for the presidency again because of the birth of her first child, the 31-year-old Sarah from Bonn resigned Mohamed put her hat in the ring last Saturday (August 19).

She wanted to position the Jusos as a “social corrective to the federal government” and make the organization more diverse, according to a statement by the NRW-Jusos on Saturday. “Climate crisis, racism, anti-feminism and poverty – we have to get out of the permanent crisis of capitalism,” said Mohamed, who works as a research assistant for the SPD member of the Bundestag Sanae Abdi. In conversation with fr.de by IPPEN.MEDIA criticized Mohammed among other things, the migration course of the traffic lightthe policy would “promote racist narratives”.

But in addition to Mohamed, 27-year-old Philipp Türmer is said to be interested in the top position. The Hesse was already deputy head of Juso in 2019 and has been part of the federal executive board for around six years. Like his competitor from Bonn, he wants to sharpen the profile of the youth organization: “More critical in relation to the party, especially in terms of content,” he said Mirror.

Criticism of Chancellor Scholz: The Jusos want to set a new course

In the association Türmer applies to that Mirror according to Rosenthal’s favorite, but the 30-year-old has not yet publicly taken sides. Türmer sees himself “not as a Rosenthal successor”, but rather “for a new course”. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the largest state association of Jusos, on the other hand, one should stand completely behind Sarah Mohamed’s candidacy. At the beginning of September, the state association is likely to nominate her as its candidate at a delegates’ meeting, and the election for federal chairperson is at the Juso federal congress in November.

The incumbent Jusos boss Jessica Rosenthal was elected head of the Jusos in January 2021 and confirmed in office in November 2021. Predecessor was Kevin Kühnert, who is currently Secretary General of the SPD. Kühnert was able to shape the youth organization for years by taking a left-wing course – compared to the SPD.

Both Sarah Mohamed and Philipp Türmer have made it their goal to become louder and have more influence on federal politics. In the daily mirror Türmer recently explained that Olaf Scholz had to be “shaken up”. The Chancellor’s “social democratic heart” must be “beaten stronger again”. (nak)