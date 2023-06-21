andres garciaone of the great legends of mexican cinema, died at the age of 81, on April 4, 2023, in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico. His cause of death was a multi-organ failureas a consequence of the hepatic cirrhosis who was diagnosed last year, adding to complications from myeloid leukemia. Almost three months after his departure, his will was read and conflicts between his heirs have begun.

The actor Andrés García, of Dominican origin and naturalized Mexican, He left his son Leonardo and his ex-wife Sandra Vale out of his will. The protagonist of the film “Pedro Navaja”, divided his inheritance into four equal parts between his widow Margarita Portillo, Andres Lopez Portillo (son of Margarita), his sister rose garcia and Andres Garcia Jr., his firstborn, the fruit of his marriage to Sandra. In an interview for “Ventaneando”, the actor and businessman Roberto PalazuelosHe expressed his agreement with the way in which the veteran actor left his assets distributed.

However, a few hours later he changed his mind and attacked Rosa María García, one of the heirs. She also came out “muddy” Daisy Portillosince he mentioned in an interview for the program “De primera mano” of Imagen Televisión, that, presumably, they they put their names on the Andrés García lands, before the reading of the will will take place. According to Roberto Palazuelos, Mrs. Rosa wants to take her part of the inheritance from her nephew Andrés Jr.

“I had an opinion, but something just happened a few hours ago that completely turned my opinion upside down, when I saw the will and saw that it had been distributed to everyone, I said, ‘it’s a beautiful will’, because I saw the heart of Andrés. Andresito speaks to me emotionally affected and tells me: ‘I just spoke with my aunt Rosita and she says, no mijito, she left you 25 percent of nothing, because all the land is already in my name and Margarita Portillo’ ” .

“The Black Diamond” pointed out Andrés García’s sister as a criminal. “For me, an aunt who wants to steal her nephew’s inheritance is more delinquent than a legitimate lawyer who is defending the legitimate rights of her client.” Likewise, Roberto Palazuelos said that A legal battle is coming for the inheritance of Andrés Garcíasince Margarita Portillo and Rosa García had no right to appropriate the land, “I am not going to leave them alone, we are going to grab each other because we are going to keep absolutely everything in the long run.”

It is worth mentioning that Andrés García had put Roberto Palazuelos in his will, with whom he had a close friendship, but due to some differences, he removed him from his inheritance. Apparently, Leonardo García and Sandra Vale will challenge the will. So far, the actor’s sister and widow have not commented on the statements of the “Black Diamond”.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp