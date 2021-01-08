In the surveys on the future CDU boss, Laschet is up, but Merz is further ahead. Meanwhile, Spahn is exploring a possible candidate for chancellor.

BERLIN taz | One week before the party congress at which the CDU wants to elect its new chairman, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet has clearly gained favor with CDU supporters. However, his competitor Friedrich Merz is further ahead. This is the result of a survey by Infratest-Dimap on behalf of ARD.

A quarter of those questioned were in favor of Laschet, which is an increase of ten percentage points compared to November. Merz lost approval and is now only 29 percent. The third candidate, foreign politician Norbert Röttgen, caught up slightly and is now level with Laschet at 25 percent. Most observers agree: the race is open.

However, neither CDU supporters nor party members decide on the chairmanship, but the 1,001 delegates who met on 15./16. January will be gathering for a digital party conference. The chairman is initially determined there digitally, but the result must then be confirmed with a postal vote. There are no reliable surveys among the delegates.

Laschet and Röttgen now also receive tailwind from the Frauen Union. At a four-hour switching conference whose national board had twelve requests to speak for Laschet and ten for Röttgen, reports the German press agency. It had become clear that the top of the women’s Union did not want Merz to be the new party leader. There was no formal vote. Around 300 of the 1,001 delegates were women. How many of them belong to the Women’s Union is not known.

Süssmuth supports Laschet

Rita Süssmuth, honorary chairwoman of the Women’s Union, has expressly spoken out in favor of Laschet as the new CDU chairman. “Armin Laschet has learned to take responsibility over the years,” said the former President of the Bundestag, for whom Laschet once worked as a speechwriter. The cohesion of people is important to him. He also has the ability to correct his view of those who think differently and to question his own position. “I like this balancing act about him.” Süssmuth regretted that no woman had come to inherit Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in office.

Laschet, meanwhile, advised his party against abandoning Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government policy. “Our course of the middle and the good government action met with great approval. That must also be reflected in the general election, ”he said Rheinische Post. “That is why it is wise not to choose a break with Angela Merkel.”

This is exactly what Merz has in an opinion piece for the mirror just called again: A happy ‘keep it up’ is just as inappropriate as the vague claim to occupy ‘the middle’ at any time, “to be something like ‘the middle’ par excellence”, writes Merz. Clear political leadership is required.

The majority of the population, however, currently sees Merkel’s work positively. According to a recent survey by Infratest-Dimap, 72 percent are very satisfied or satisfied with their work. That is one percentage point more than in December.

Spahn “open” for candidate for chancellor

According to several media reports, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn is currently investigating his chances for his own candidacy for chancellor. A chairman of a CDU regional association said Picture, Spahn thinks “very openly about running and says that very clearly in conversations”. A CDU state parliamentary group leader confirmed the health minister’s consideration. “Jens Spahn made it clear to me that he would be open to running for chancellor if his poll results in March were much better than Laschet’s.”

The mirror reports, citing “half a dozen CDU members”, that Spahn had made phone calls to members of the state parliament, parliamentary group colleagues and state officials to find out their position on a possible candidate for chancellor. He also did this “with reference to his own poll status as the most popular politician in Germany”.

Previously, Spahn is said to have tried to move Laschet, with whom he is running as a team in the election of the chairman, to give up the chairmanship in his own favor. Not only young MPs, but also party vice-president Volker Bouffier brought the idea of ​​a possible role reversal to Laschet. However, he refused.

In this context, it is interesting that Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble said at the turn of the year that the Union’s candidate for chancellor does not necessarily have to be a CDU or CSU chairman. It is therefore possible that Schäuble now considers his political foster son Spahn to be fit for chancellor. Especially since none of the three candidates for the CDU chairmanship triggers storms of enthusiasm in the membership or the population.

Similar to Schäuble, CDU / CSU parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus had recently made a statement. Spahn, however, has just lost favor with the voters. According to the new Infratest Dimap survey, 56 percent are currently satisfied with their work, which is a minus of eight percentage points and the lowest satisfaction value since May 2020.